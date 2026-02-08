HCL Cyclothon Bengaluru Inaugural Edition Draws Over 1850 Cyclists

Bengaluru: HCL Group marked a significant milestone in promoting cycling and fitness by successfully hosting the first edition of the HCL Cyclothon Bengaluru. The event drew a strong turnout, with over 1,850 cyclists participating, demonstrating the city’s vibrant cycling community. The cyclothon commenced and concluded at the NICE tollgate Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru, providing a challenging yet fulfilling experience for both professional and amateur cyclists.

Organized in association with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the event adhered to the highest standards of route certification, safety protocols, and technical execution, ensuring a world-class racing environment. CFI Director Administration, V. N. Singh, emphasized the event’s role in the rapid growth of cycling in India, stating, “The debut edition of the HCL Cyclothon in Bengaluru is a strong indicator of the rapid growth of cycling in India and its expanding appeal across age groups.” The cyclothon featured multiple race categories with a total prize pool of ₹23 lakh, attracting both seasoned professionals and enthusiastic amateurs.

The theme of the inaugural cyclothon, #ChangeYourGear, underscored the transformative potential of cycling and its positive influence on individual well-being. Mr. Sundar Mahalingam, President – Strategy, HCL Group, expressed his satisfaction with the event’s success, noting, “It is very encouraging to see the strong response in Bengaluru and the passion cyclists have brought to the event. Since its inception, the initiative has grown into a nationwide movement with more than 16,000 participants across cities. The energy and engagement witnessed here reinforce our belief that cycling is fast becoming a lifestyle choice rooted in fitness, sustainability, and community.”

The Professional Road Race (48 KM) showcased intense competition, with Harshveer Singh (Punjab) securing the first position, followed by Sahil Kumar (Air Force) in second, and Naveen John (Karnataka) in third place in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Swasti Singh (Odisha) emerged as the winner, with Soumya Antapur (RSPB) as the runner-up, and Harshita Jakhar (Punjab) securing the second runner-up position.

The Amateur Road Race (50 KM) also witnessed fierce competition. Basappa Teradal claimed the top spot in the male category, with Harsh Pawar as the runner-up and Muhammed Tahaa Sharaf securing the second runner-up position. In the female category, Arpita Ketan Pandya emerged as the winner, followed by Naga Siri H.N. as the runner-up and Vishu Dhama as the second runner-up.

Other notable winners include:

Amateur MTB Road Race (32 KM) Male: Rahil Bhatia (Winner), Achal B Hebbar (Runner-Up), Khudbuddin Shaikh Basheer (2nd Runner-Up)

Amateur MTB Road Race (32 KM) Female: Barnali Mahela (Winner), Anjali Bhalinge (Runner-Up), Vandana Singh (2nd Runner-Up)

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) played a crucial role as the technical partner, overseeing route certification, safety protocols, and all technical aspects to guarantee a world-class racing experience. V. N. Singh further added, “HCL’s sustained commitment is instrumental in nurturing emerging talent, advancing fitness, and strengthening a nationwide culture of sustainability. Our collaboration goes beyond promoting cycling as a recreational activity—it is about building competitive pathways, identifying future champions, and positioning India more prominently on the global cycling map.” HCL Group aims to continue fostering meaningful sporting opportunities that promote active living and inclusivity through this platform.