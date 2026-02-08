Udupi Man Commits Suicide, Found Decapitated in Well

Udupi: A 52-year-old man, identified as Purushottam Naik, was found dead in a well late last night in the Kakkunje area of Ambagilu in Udupi. Naik’s death is being investigated as a suicide by the Udupi City Police.

According to preliminary reports, Purushottam Naik ended his life by jumping into a well located at his residence, using a nylon rope. Authorities were alerted to the scene following the discovery of the body. Tragically, upon retrieval, Naik’s body was found decapitated, and the well water exhibited discoloration.

Purushottam Naik was an electrician at the Valley View Hotel in Manipal and was approaching retirement. He was known throughout the community for his active participation in social initiatives, most notably his role as the secretary of the management committee of the Katte Mahadevi Temple in Kakkunje. The Naik family is highly respected within the local community.

While the Udupi City Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Naik’s death, local residents have speculated that financial difficulties may have played a role in his decision, potentially leading to a struggle with depression.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Kakkunje area. Residents have expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The audible grief of family members has deeply affected the community.

The Udupi City Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to determine the precise cause and circumstances that led to this tragic event.