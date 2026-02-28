Healing Begins with Understanding Our Identity and Purpose – Dr. Juvva Srilatha

Mangaluru: The OASIS National Conference on “Trauma, Healing and Resilience – Reclaiming Life” was successfully held on 27 February 2026, bringing together academicians, mental health professionals, and students to explore pathways of healing and emotional resilience. The conference featured insightful discussions highlighting the importance of understanding trauma and fostering resilience in individuals and communities.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Juvva Srilatha, Professor at the Centre for Equity and Justice for Children and Families, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, by lighting the ceremonial lamp symbolizing knowledge and hope. A symbolic sapling planted in a broken pot tied together conveyed the powerful message that healing and growth are possible even after experiences of brokenness.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Juvva Srilatha emphasized courage, empathy, and self-awareness in the healing journey. She stated that while pain is real, resilience develops when individuals understand their identity and purpose. She highlighted the importance of self-awareness, emotional safety, and compassionate engagement in supporting individuals recovering from trauma, stressing that healing begins with acknowledging one’s experiences and rebuilding meaning in life.

Fr. Steven Coutinho, guest of Honour, reflected on a Japanese art form in which broken pottery is repaired beautifully, symbolizing strength and beauty emerging after trauma. He noted that behind every behaviour lies a personal story and encouraged students and professionals to become empathetic listeners capable of understanding human struggles with sensitivity and compassion.

Controller of Examination Associate Professor Cecilia Farida Goveas highlighted the spiritual dimension of healing, stressing the role of faith and inner strength in overcoming adversity and nurturing resilience.

The programme commenced with a welcome address delivered by Dr. Meena Monteiro, Dean, PG Studies. The conference proceedings were compered by Anjiyana, Ramya B., Assistant Professor, and Lijo Philip were also present during the occasion. The conference concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Gouthami, expressing gratitude to the resource persons, organizers, and participants for contributing to a meaningful and enriching national conference.