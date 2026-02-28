Mega Bible Convention Day 2 Focuses on Youth; Thousands Reflect on Covenant and Sacrament

Mangaluru: The second day of the ‘Mega Bible Convention 2026’ saw a massive gathering of the faithful at the Holy Cross Church grounds in Cordel, Kulshekar, on Friday, 27 February 2026. Organised by the Mangalore Diocesan Charismatic Service Communion in association with the Diocesan Biblical Commission, the day’s spiritual proceedings were specially dedicated to praying for the youth, alongside profound theological reflections on the theme, “Covenant and Sacrament: The God Who Binds and Feeds.”

The spiritual programme commenced with the recitation of the Holy Rosary, followed by an uplifting session of praise and worship led by Br Rony D’Souza and his team. The highlight of the evening was the solemn Holy Eucharistic celebration, presided over by Very Rev. Fr James D’Souza, Parish Priest of Vamanjoor and Vicar Forane of the City Deanery. During the liturgy and the intercessory prayers, special emphasis was placed on the youth, invoking divine guidance, strength, and spiritual empowerment for the younger generation of the diocese.

Following the Mass, the convention featured two enriching biblical sessions that explored the deep connection between the Word of God and the Sacraments. Rev. Dr. Antony Pinto, Professor at Jeppu Seminary, delivered the first session on the Old Testament titled “Walking together: A Covenanted People.” He elucidated how God establishes a covenant not as a distant ruler, but as a Father creating a family bond through His Law, emphasising that accepting this Covenant means allowing God to pitch His tent in the midst of the community.

Subsequently, Rev. Dr. Rudolf Pinto OCD, Executive Secretary for Liturgy at CCBI, spoke on the New Testament theme, “The Road to Emmaus: Recognising the Living Word.” He explained the unity of the “Two Tables,” highlighting how Jesus sets our hearts on fire by opening the Scriptures, which inevitably leads to recognizing Him in the breaking of the bread. He reminded the faithful that the written Word finds its true dwelling and fulfilment in the Eucharistic presence.

The day concluded with a soul-stirring Eucharistic Adoration led by Rev. Dr. Joseph Martis, Parish Priest of Derebail, centred on the theme “The Divine Guest: ‘Stay with us’.” A good number of priests concelebrated the Mass and participated in the day’s events. Prominent among them were Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Spiritual Director of the Charismatic Service Communion and Parish Priest of Cordel; Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira, Secretary of the Diocesan Biblical Commission; Rev. Fr Rohith D’Costa, Director of DBCLC and General MC of the convention; Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP; Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of the Canara Communication Centre; Rev. Fr Anil Kiran Fernandes SVD, Director of the Divine Call Centre, Mulki; Rev. Fr Harry D’Souza; and Rev. Fr Vijay D’Souza, Assistant Parish Priest of Cordel.

The four-day Mega Bible Convention will continue its spiritual journey until 1 March 2026, drawing thousands daily to celebrate and draw strength from the Word of God.