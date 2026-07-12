Health Commission of Udupi Diocese Marks Annual Doctors’ Day with Calls for Compassionate Healthcare

Udupi: The Health Commission of the Udupi Diocese celebrated its Second Annual Doctors’ Day programme on Sunday at the Ave Maria Hall of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Udupi, bringing together medical professionals, church leaders, and healthcare representatives to honour the service and commitment of doctors.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader, who attended the event, lauded doctors for their indispensable contribution to society, saying that they place the welfare of the community above their personal lives and save countless lives through selfless service. He said doctors have a vital role in building a healthy society and added that the medical profession stands among the noblest and most respected callings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged doctors to take a more active role in spreading awareness about healthy dietary habits among the public. Such efforts, he noted, would go a long way in promoting preventive healthcare and creating a healthier society. He also stressed that every doctor has the potential to bring about transformative change while carrying the responsibility of providing quality care with dignity and compassion.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). In his address, he called for greater efforts to bring the underprivileged and economically weaker sections into the mainstream through access to quality education and healthcare. He said MAHE has been working toward this objective for several years and highlighted its commitment to affordable medical services through the Arogya Suraksha Health Card Scheme, which provides healthcare at concessional rates.

Presiding over the event, Bishop Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza of the Udupi Diocese said the medical profession is not merely an occupation but a sacred and noble calling. He praised doctors for their tireless day-and-night service to patients and described them as the backbone of society. He also expressed gratitude for the dedicated service rendered by doctors across the Diocese and extended his best wishes for their continued contribution to the community.

A key highlight of the programme was the inauguration of a new Dental Care Unit and a Diabetes Screening Centre at Goretti Hospital, Santhekatte, both established through the Health Commission of the Diocese. ECG machines were also handed over to two healthcare institutions as part of efforts to strengthen medical services.

Former Joint Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Jacinta D’Souza, delivered the keynote address. On the occasion, Dr. H.S. Ballal also launched the 2027 Manipal Arogya Suraksha Card Registration Campaign.

Directors, coordinators, and resource persons from various zones were honoured for their valuable contributions to the Health Commission’s initiatives. Among those present were Bishop Emeritus Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Chancellor Fr. Stephen D’Souza, Dr. Nagarathna Shastri from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Fr. Leo Praveen D’Souza, Assistant Parish Priest of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Udupi, and several other dignitaries.

The programme began with a welcome address by Hilda Cornelio, Director of the Health Commission. Dr. Ren Dais, Secretary of the Commission, proposed the vote of thanks, while Dr. Sony D’Costa compered the event.

The celebration underscored the Diocese’s continued commitment to healthcare outreach, service to the needy, and recognition of the medical fraternity’s invaluable role in society.