Hear-Walk 2026 Sets Mangaluru on the Move

Mangaluru: In observance of World Hearing Day 2026, the Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, in collaboration with the Dakshina Kannada Speech and Hearing Association, organized a vibrant walkathon across Mangalore city to raise awareness about ear and hearing care.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading institutions including Nitte Institute of Speech and Hearing, Dr. M.V. Shetty College of Speech and Hearing, A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore Academy of Professional Studies, Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, and Yenepoya Medical College. This collective involvement reflected a strong and unified commitment toward promoting hearing health awareness within the community.

World Hearing Day, an initiative of the World Health Organization, carries this year’s theme: “From communities to classrooms: hearing care for all children.” The inauguration ceremony began with a warm welcome address by Dr. Kauslendra Kumar, HOD, Department of Audiology & SLP, KMC Mangalore, who emphasized the importance of community-driven initiatives in ensuring accessible and timely hearing care for children.

The walkathon was flagged off by Mr. Mithun HN, IPS, DCP Law & Order, Mangalore, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he encouraged students to become future flag-bearers of the profession and actively advocate for hearing health awareness within their communities. His motivating words underscored the crucial role of young professionals in shaping the future of public health. Associate Dean Dr. Sheetal Ullal also graced the occasion and expressed her continued support for initiatives that strengthen community engagement in hearing health.

Principals, Heads of Departments, faculty members, professionals from participating colleges, and private practitioners extended their wholehearted support through active involvement and encouragement. Students turned out in impressive numbers early in the morning, bringing remarkable energy and enthusiasm to the walkathon and reaffirming their dedication to community service.

The closing ceremony was held at the City Town Hall, where students showcased creative awareness programs including street plays and flash mobs, delivering powerful messages on ear and hearing care. The Chief Guest for the valedictory function, Dr. Shivaprakash, DMO, Wenlock Hospital, emphasized the importance of early identification and timely intervention of hearing loss in his thought-provoking address.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Rohit Ravi extended heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, participants, dignitaries, and sponsors for their collective efforts in making Hear-Walk 2026 a grand success. He reiterated the importance of sustained community engagement in achieving the shared vision of hearing care for all children.

The event was supported by the World Health Organization, Indian Speech-Language and Hearing Association, Speranza Clinic, and TMC Hearing Care Clinic. Hear-Walk 2026 stood as a testament to collective action, inter-institutional collaboration, and the shared mission of ensuring that every child receives timely, accessible, and quality hearing care.