‘I and Siddaramaiah are like milk & honey’: Shivakumar amid ‘leadership tussle’ in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Amid the “leadership tussle” in Karnataka, state Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday emphasised on “unity” in the Congress, saying that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are like milk and honey.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, praising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his clarification on phone tapping allegations by opposition leaders, Shivakumar said the CM had spoken words of experience and has observed him closely.

“The relationship between the two of us is certainly like milk and honey.Time will answer everything,” the Deputy CM said.

Clarifying his stand further on the Chief Minister’s post, Shivakumar said he has not discussed the issue until now.

Shivakumar announced that he will be organising a dinner on March 10 on the occasion of completing six years as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committe president.

Regarding his continuation as KPCC president, Shivakumar said new leadership should emerge.

Shivakumar further responded to the phone tapping allegations raised by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, asserting that he has never spoken about destabilising the leadership and emphasising unity within the Congress party.

“There are 175 MLAs and MLCs in the Congress party and questioned the political narrative surrounding leadership changes. Referring indirectly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked, “Did Modi Saheb not become Prime Minister? Didn’t he rise to that position without any background in the state?”

On the issue of a possible change in the Legislative Council Chairman, he said he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah had made the statement on Tuesday while dismissing allegations by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka that phones were being tapped to monitor Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. He had called the charges “baseless” and politically-motivated.

He alleged that ever since the Congress returned to power in the state, Opposition leaders had been attempting to create a rift between him and Shivakumar.

“As much as they try to sow discord, it will not affect the cordial relationship we share,” the Chief Minister said, asserting that both he and Shivakumar remained committed to the party’s high command.



