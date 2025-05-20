Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Disrupt Udupi District; Mud and Rocks Flow onto National Highway

Udupi: Udupi district has experienced significant disruption to daily life today due to persistent heavy rainfall and strong winds that began early this morning. The severe weather conditions have impacted transportation, commerce, and pilgrimage activities, particularly in Udupi and Manipal.

The most significant impact has been felt on National Highway 169A between Manipal Inox and Syndicate Circle. Intense rainfall eroded soil accumulated along the roadside, creating a substantial and hazardous ditch. The subsequent flow of mud and rocks onto the highway near Lakshmindra Nagar has caused significant traffic delays and necessitated temporary route alterations.

The deluge of mud and debris extended beyond the highway, with floodwaters containing mud entering shops in Lakshmindra Nagar. Furthermore, ground-floor establishments within the Central Park complex near Inox suffered damage as muddy water and soil infiltrated the premises.

In response to the situation, municipal staff were immediately dispatched to clear the affected areas using JCBs. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna also visited the site to assess the damage and instructed municipal officials to prioritize drainage improvements to facilitate the efficient flow of rainwater and prevent further incidents.

Reports indicate that standing water has accumulated on several roads throughout Udupi city, further impeding traffic flow. The Kadiyali and Kunjibettu sections of the National Highway are particularly affected. The inclement weather has also posed challenges for devotees traveling from other districts and states to visit the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi. National Highway 66 is experiencing similar issues with standing water, exacerbating transportation problems.

Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to mitigate the impact of the adverse weather conditions on residents and visitors to the Udupi district. Residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling and stay informed about updated traffic advisories and weather forecasts.