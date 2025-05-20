Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Announces Sahyadri Carnival 2025

Mangalore: The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, has officially announced its flagship event, Sahyadri Carnival 2025, scheduled to take place on May 23rd and 24th, 2025, at the Sahyadri Campus. This expansive event promises a diverse range of activities designed to cater to students from various degree programs and elevate their academic and professional skills.

The two-day carnival will feature a comprehensive Job Fair, anticipated to host over 50 companies and currently boasting over 1000 registered student participants from diverse academic fields. Alongside the Job Fair, attendees can engage in initiatives like Market Verse and Student Corner, designed to foster business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit by providing a platform for students to showcase their creative and commercial talents.

A highlight of the event will be the Sahyadri Whiz Quiz 2025, a national-level quiz competition, that has served as a cornerstone of the institution for the past decade, attracting participants from across the nation.

In addition to student-centric activities, Sahyadri Carnival 2025 will also host a Faculty Development Programme (FDP), organized in collaboration with the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) – Mangaluru Chapter. The FDP will focus on “Strengthening Research Skills: Literature Review, PLS-SEM, and Scholarly Publication” and is expected to attract faculty members from various colleges seeking to enhance their research capabilities.

The organizers have issued an open invitation to all interested individuals to participate in the various events. Registration details are available through the following link: https://linktr.ee/ Sahyadricarnival2025. Prospective participants are encouraged to register at their earliest convenience.