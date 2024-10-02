Highest court is the court of conscience: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the highest court is the court of conscience which is above all other courts.

“Justice may not always be served in courts. We must act according to our conscience. As Mahatma Gandhi said the highest court is the court of conscience, which is above all other courts,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Gandhi Jayanti event organised by the Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Trust at Gandhi Bhavan.

“Justice may not always be served in today’s courts. Not everyone may receive justice from the current judicial system. But we must act according to our conscience,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that let the people praise or criticise, adding that let others acknowledge or ignore. “We must all act in line with the court of our conscience,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah also noted that merely giving speeches would not fulfil the aspirations of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. “Their values and messages must spread throughout people’s hearts, and the government must formulate programs that contribute to building an equal society. I and my government are moving in this direction,” he stated.

He also praised former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri as a leader of great integrity and a model politician, adding that if we follow the paths shown by these great figures, we will truly honour them.

“We are breathing the air of freedom because of Gandhi’s struggle. Indians have received the honour of Gandhi being regarded as a leader for the entire world,” he said.

Law Minister H.K. Patil, Secretary of Gandhi Bhavan Vishukumar, and author of the book ‘Ellara Gandhi’, ‘Nataraj Huliyar’, among many other achievers, were present at the event.



