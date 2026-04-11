Rajnath Singh, CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate National Agricultural Fair in Raisen today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the grand national-level Advanced Agriculture Festival (Unnat Krishi Mahotsav) at the Dussehra Ground in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The festival will be held from Saturday to Monday (April 11–13, 2026), organised at the initiative of Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The three-day event, described by Chouhan as an “Agricultural Mahakumbh”, aims to provide farmers a complete solution from “Lab to Field” and “Seed to Market” under one roof. It will showcase modern farming technologies, training programmes, live demonstrations, and market linkages to transform agricultural practices in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the festival.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will attend the valedictory session on April 13, during which a comprehensive agricultural roadmap for Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, and surrounding areas with similar agro-climatic conditions will be released.

Speaking earlier after a detailed meeting with progressive farmers, local citizens, officials, and elected representatives, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the fair will emerge as a game-changer for the farming community.

“A wave of transformation in farming practices will begin from Raisen. This is not just a fair but a massive opportunity to change the destiny of farmers,” he stated.

The exhibition will feature around 300 stalls covering advanced seeds, drones, micro-irrigation systems, modern farm machinery, food processing, animal husbandry, fisheries, Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), natural farming, and rural livelihood initiatives.

Leading organisations, including ICAR, State Agricultural Universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, NAFED, fertiliser and seed companies, MSMEs, and startups will participate.

Throughout the three days, farmers will benefit from subject-specific seminars, hands-on training, and live demonstrations on topics such as precision farming, hydroponics, vertical farming, soil health management, integrated pest and nutrient management, post-harvest technology, and drone-based spraying.

Special sessions will focus on boosting the productivity of pulses and oilseeds, crop insurance, and digital agriculture. Additional attractions include a mobile soil testing laboratory, integrated farming system models, units on dairy, poultry, goat rearing and fisheries, distribution of seed mini-kits, and on-the-spot grievance redressal and insurance facilities.

Chouhan emphasised that the event will offer practical knowledge and immediate benefits to farmers. “All information relevant to farmers — including drones, micro-irrigation, modern machinery, and FPOs — will be available on a single platform,” he added.

The fair is expected to draw thousands of farmers from Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states, providing them with actionable insights to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve market access. This initiative aligns with the Centre’s focus on making Indian agriculture more modern, sustainable, and farmer-centric.