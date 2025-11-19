Hiriadka: Two Apprehended Following Sword Attack on Motorcyclist

Hiriadka: Law enforcement officials have taken two individuals into custody in connection with a violent assault that occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hiriadka Police Station. The incident involved a man riding a motorcycle who was allegedly attacked with a sword.

The suspects have been identified as Manjunanda Hegde, 49, a resident of Kanajaru Parari Mane, and Jagadish Hegde, 48, of Koppala. Authorities have also recovered an iron rod believed to have been used in the commission of the crime. Both accused were presented before a court of law and subsequently remanded to judicial custody pending further proceedings.

According to police reports, the incident transpired on the night of November 15th. The victim, identified as Shivraj, was reportedly en route home on his motorcycle after completing his work duties. Upon reaching Koppala in Kanajaru village, Shivraj was allegedly accosted by Manjunanda Hegde, who is accused of obstructing Shivraj’s path and striking him on the head with a sword, purportedly with the intent to cause his death.

The impact of the blow caused Shivraj to fall from his motorcycle. It is alleged that Manjunanda Hegde continued the assault on the prone victim with the sword. Authorities further allege that Jayananda Hegde, Chandrahas Hegde, and a group of approximately seven to eight other individuals were present at the scene and participated in the attempted attack on Shivraj.

Following the incident, a formal case was registered at the Hiriadka Police Station, initiating a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The investigative efforts, spearheaded by Hiriadka Police Sub-Inspector Puneeth Kumar, led to the apprehension of Jagadish Hegde on November 17th. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Manjunanda Hegde, after allegedly perpetrating the crime, had admitted himself as an inpatient at Ajjarkad District Hospital. Acting on verified intelligence, the police team arrested Manjunanda Hegde on November 18th, subsequent to his discharge from the medical facility.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to ascertain the motives behind the attack and to determine the involvement of any other individuals in the alleged crime.