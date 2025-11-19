Konaje Police Issue Look-Out Notice for Missing Man, Arun Pradhan

Mangalore: The Konaje Police Station has formally issued a look-out notice concerning the disappearance of Arun Pradhan, a 31-year-old male who has been missing since December 29, 2022. The official notice, dated November 15, 2025, follows a formal complaint lodged by Mr. Pradhan’s wife, Sangeetha, 28, a native of Bhubaneswar, Orissa.

According to the filed complaint, Sangeetha and Arun Pradhan were residing in a rented property owned by Khader Khan, located in close proximity to Konaje Gram Panchayat in Konaje village, Ullal taluk. Arun Pradhan, who was employed as a daily wage laborer and reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction, purportedly departed from their residence on December 29, 2022, informing relatives of his intention to attend work. He has not been seen or heard from in the intervening period.

Sangeetha Pradhan has testified to conducting extensive inquiries amongst relatives and undertaking comprehensive searches across various locales within Mangalore in an effort to ascertain her husband’s whereabouts. To date, these endeavors have yielded no positive results.

The Konaje Police Station has formally registered a case under Crime No. 13/2023, categorized as a “Missing Man” incident, and a thorough investigation is currently being conducted.

The following description has been provided to aid in the identification of Mr. Pradhan:

Name: Arun Pradhan

Age: 31 years

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Skin Color: Wheatish

Face: Round

Build: Average

Clothing Worn at Disappearance: Yellow T-shirt and blue pants

Languages Known: Hindi, Oriya (Odia)

Law enforcement officials are actively soliciting the public’s assistance and urge anyone possessing information, regardless of its perceived significance, regarding Arun Pradhan’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. Individuals with potentially relevant information are formally requested to contact the Police Commissioner’s Office, Mangalore City Control Room at 0824-2220800, or to directly contact the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 or 9480802350.

The Konaje Police Station is committed to ensuring the safe return of Arun Pradhan and emphasizes the critical role of public cooperation in achieving this objective. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.