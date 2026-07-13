HM Amit Shah to inaugurate Dahegam APMC’s new vegetable sub-yard in Gujarat today

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new vegetable sub-yard at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Dahegam city of Gandhinagar district on Monday, as part of the market committee’s ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, with the event centred on agricultural marketing, cooperative development and farmers’ welfare.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Dahegam APMC Chairman Sumeru Amin, cooperative representatives, APMC members and other dignitaries are expected to attend the programme.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the inauguration is being held in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation), under which the cooperative sector has been focusing on improving farmers’ incomes, modernising agricultural marketing infrastructure and strengthening the rural economy.

“During the programme, Shah will inaugurate the newly developed vegetable sub-yard, which has been established by the Dahegam APMC to strengthen agricultural marketing facilities in the region,” officials said.

He will also plant a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, a nationwide tree plantation initiative launched by the Centre to encourage people to plant a tree in honour of their mothers.

The Union Minister will also release a commemorative publication brought out to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of the Dahegam APMC and interact with members of the APMC Board.

Agricultural Produce Market Committees serve as regulated marketplaces where farmers sell their produce through an organised system designed to ensure transparent trading, fair price discovery and access to market infrastructure.

In Gujarat, APMCs play a key role in the marketing of agricultural commodities and form an important part of the state’s cooperative ecosystem.

Before travelling to Dahegam, Home Minister Shah will inaugurate the 11th edition of the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

The event will bring together representatives from 47 countries and senior law enforcement officials, during which he will also inaugurate three Centres of Excellence, Asia’s first ‘Cyber Forensic Investigation Van’ and an exhibition showcasing advanced digital forensics and cyber security technologies.