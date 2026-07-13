Kerala joins nation in mourning on demise of Qatar’s former Amir

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Monday joined the rest of the country in observing a day of State Mourning following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

The observance assumes special significance in Kerala, which shares close economic and people-to-people ties with the Gulf nation through its large expatriate community.

Acting on the directions of the Government of India, the Kerala government instructed all District Collectors to ensure that the National Flag was flown at half-mast at all government buildings and institutions where it is regularly hoisted.

Collectors have also been asked to notify all offices under their jurisdiction about the State Mourning and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Flag Code of India.

There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period.

The Union government declared nationwide mourning as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, whose leadership is widely credited with transforming Qatar into one of the world’s leading energy economies and an influential global diplomatic player.

The announcement has a special resonance in Kerala, where thousands of families have strong links with Qatar.

The Gulf nation remains one of the preferred destinations for Malayali expatriates, with a large number employed in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, education, construction, hospitality and finance.

Remittances from Qatar continue to play a significant role in supporting Kerala’s economy and household incomes.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani is remembered for overseeing Qatar’s rapid economic transformation, driven by the development of its natural gas resources, while expanding the country’s global profile in diplomacy, education, investment and sports.

His vision laid the groundwork for Qatar’s emergence as a major international hub and ultimately its successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

India and Qatar have enjoyed steadily growing relations in trade, energy cooperation and investment, supported by the presence of a vibrant Indian expatriate community.

With Kerala accounting for a substantial section of that diaspora, Monday’s State Mourning carried emotional significance beyond diplomatic protocol, reflecting the deep and enduring bonds shared between the state, India and Qatar.