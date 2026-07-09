Karnataka steps up power sector preparedness to counter El Nino effects

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has stepped up preparations to safeguard the state’s power supply against the possible impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, with Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Gaurav Gupta, directing officials to formulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Chairing a review meeting on the state’s power situation at BESCOM’s corporate office, Belaku Bhavan, on Thursday, Gupta said deficient rainfall could adversely affect hydropower generation and stressed the need for contingency measures to maintain uninterrupted power supply under all weather conditions.

He noted that hydropower generation had already declined significantly this season due to inadequate rainfall. To bridge the shortfall, Gupta directed officials to maximise generation from thermal power plants, enhance the utilisation of solar and wind energy, and procure additional electricity from cogeneration power plants.

Reviewing the impact of the ongoing monsoon, Gupta said heavy rains in several districts had damaged electricity poles, transmission lines, and transformers, leading to power disruptions. He instructed the Managing Directors of all Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to expedite restoration work and strengthen emergency preparedness to ensure swift restoration of power supply.

As part of the sate’s preparedness plan, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has been directed to maximise the operational efficiency of thermal power stations, maintain adequate coal stocks, and prioritise maintenance of thermal and hydropower plants based on system requirements.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has been asked to expedite the commissioning of the 500 MVA Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), while the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) will facilitate the early implementation of JSW’s 300 MW solar power projects. ESCOMs and KREDL have also been directed to accelerate the implementation of the PM-KUSUM-B and PM-KUSUM-C schemes.

The Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL) will complete the procurement process for purchasing 500-700 MW of electricity from cogeneration power plants. The government also plans to operationalise power banking arrangements with other states before October 2026, including round-the-clock (RTC) and peak-hour power procurement mechanisms.

Energy and Tourism Minister K. J. George said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had directed officials to ensure there was no disruption in electricity supply despite natural calamities. He instructed the department to begin preparations immediately to ensure adequate power supply until the end of May next year and emphasised that long-term power purchase agreements should be explored without placing an undue financial burden on the State.

The review meeting was attended by KPTCL Managing Director Dr V. Rama Prasath Manohar, BESCOM Managing Director Dr N. Shivashankar, PCKL Managing Director P. K. Venkatesh, KREDL Managing Director K. P. Rudrappaiah and other senior officials. Managing Directors of all ESCOMs participated through video conference.



