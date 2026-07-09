K’taka distributes over 86pc Enumeration Forms under SIR, digitises 74.8 lakh records

Bengaluru: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, has reported significant progress in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with more than 86 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) distributed to eligible voters across the state, an official statement said on Thursday. As many as 85,088 deceased electors have been identified so far.

So far, 4,78,47,260 Enumeration Forms have been distributed, accounting for 86.32 per cent of the total electorate.

The report stated that 26,668 polling stations, or 45.16 per cent, have achieved 100 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms, while 14,013 polling stations (23.73 per cent) have recorded more than 90 per cent distribution.

On the digitisation front, 74,80,396 Enumeration Forms have been digitised, representing 13.49 per cent of the total electorate.

Only six polling stations have completed 100 per cent digitisation, while 150 polling stations have crossed the 90 per cent mark.

The CEO’s office also said that 1,86,321 Enumeration Forms, or 0.34 per cent of the total, have been submitted online by electors.

During the verification process, officials have identified 2,20,549 cases under the ASDDO (Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Other) category. In addition, 6,544 electors were found to be untraceable or absent, while 1,13,697 electors had permanently shifted from their registered addresses.

The exercise has also identified 85,088 deceased electors, 14,370 individuals who were already enrolled elsewhere, and 850 cases classified under other categories.

The Special Intensive Revision is aimed at updating and verifying the electoral rolls ahead of future elections by ensuring that voter records remain accurate and up to date.

According to the latest status report as of Thursday, Karnataka had a total of 5,54,32,314 registered electors as on June 16, 2026. Enumeration Forms have been printed and supplied to all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for distribution.

The house-to-house enumeration exercise and digitisation of forms commenced on June 30 and will continue until July 29.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy questioned the State Chief Electoral Officer’s assertion that there had been no large-scale irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

“We have submitted documentary evidence showing that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was carried out in groups in several places, including Ramanagara and Yeshwanthpur. If the SIR process was conducted properly, why were notices issued to 35 Booth Level Officers (BLOs)?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das Agrawal objected to the alleged mass filling of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration Forms at religious places and locations identified by Congress leaders, calling the practice inappropriate.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should not be politicised and asserted that the state government would extend full support to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote.