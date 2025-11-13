HOFCOM Frames 1.0: Igniting Hope Through Creative Expression in Sancoale

Sancoale-Goa: The Holy Family Communication Centre hosted its Annual Day function, HOFCOM Frames 1.0, on November 13, 2025, at the Holy Family Multipurpose Hall in Sancoale, Goa. The event, a vibrant display of creativity and inspiration, was meticulously organized under the direction of Sr. Molly Fernandes, sfn, and her dedicated team.

The program began with a Welcome Prayer Dance by the students of St. Joseph Vaz High School, Sancoale. Choreographed around the theme song “Whispers of Hope,” the dance established a spiritual tone for the day. Dignitaries were then welcomed with floral tributes and a formal Welcome Speech.

Esteemed guests included Rev. Fr. Kinsley D’Cruz (Chief Guest), Mr. Desmond Gonsalves (Guest of Honour), Rev. Sr. Berna Rodrigues (Superior General), and judges from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Don Bosco College, Panjim: Sr. Catherine Prisilda, Mr. Archie Fernandes, and Ms. Christal Ferrao. Each guest was presented with a potted plant as a token of appreciation.

A key moment was the release of the Savera magazine, themed “Seeds of Grace, Nurturing Hope.” Rev. Fr. Kinsley D’Cruz and Mr. Desmond Gonsalves jointly unveiled the publication before the assembled audience.

Rev. Fr. Kinsley D’Cruz delivered a message emphasizing identity and connection. He stressed the importance of self-knowledge and urged attendees to use love as their guiding principle in relationships, aligning his words with the day’s theme of hope and purpose.

The central element of HOFCOM Frames 1.0 was a series of competitions for institutions within the Holy Family Nazareth Educational Society, ranging from pre-primary to secondary levels, social centers, boarding facilities, and formees. All activities were structured around the theme “Awakening Hope with Gentle Whispers.”

On-stage competitions included a Pre-primary Action Song, a Primary Fancy Dress Competition centered on “Personalities Who Brought Hope to the Hopeless,” a Middle School Poem Recitation Competition requiring original works, a High School Video Production segment focusing on “Awakening Hope with Gentle Whispers: The Legacy of Fr. Faustino,” and an Elocution contest for the Formees on inspiring hope through the Founder’s life and mission.

Off-stage competitions involved artistic creations reflecting the overarching theme. Social Centres crafted paintings of the Founder’s face on jute bags, Big Boarders showcased glass bottle paintings, and Small Boarders collaborated on “Sky of Whispers” art, featuring messages of kindness, faith, and hope.

Sr. Francilla skillfully anchored the program, ensuring a seamless flow of events. Attendees were treated to captivating décor and a designated selfie spot.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony recognized student achievements with trophies and certificates. Sr. Vincita Sfn delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Following the formal proceedings, a Children’s Day celebration provided a surprise for the students, who enjoyed cutting a cake.

Perpetual Succour Convent High School was awarded the Overall Trophy for HOFCOM Frames 1.0, recognizing their outstanding performance across the competitions.