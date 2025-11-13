Vilas Kumar K. Elected President of DK Automobile & Tyre Dealers’ Association

Mangalore: Sri Vilas Kumar K. has been unanimously elected as the President of the Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers’ Association (DKATDA), succeeding the late Sri Kasturi Prabhakar Pai. The election took place during a special meeting of the Managing Committee held on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The primary purpose of the meeting was to honor the memory of Sri Kasturi Prabhakar Pai and to elect a successor to fill the vacancy created by his passing.

Sri Vilas Kumar K. brings to the presidency a wealth of experience and a long-standing commitment to the association. As the Managing Partner of Automark and Rollmark, prominent wholesale dealerships specializing in automobile spare parts and accessories, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the automotive industry. His involvement with DKATDA spans over two decades, and he has served diligently as its Secretary since 2013, contributing significantly to the association’s growth and development.

The newly formed leadership team will support Sri Vilas Kumar K. in guiding the DKATDA through its future endeavors. The team comprises Harsha Kumar Kedige as Vice President, Maroor Shashidhar Pai as Secretary, Athmika Amin as Joint Secretary, Prasanna K. R. as Treasurer, K. Laxminarayan Nayak as Joint Treasurer, and T. Ratnakar Pai as Special Invitee. This diverse and experienced group of individuals is poised to contribute their expertise to the association’s continued success.

The meeting commenced with heartfelt tributes to the late Sri Kasturi Prabhakar Pai, acknowledging his exceptional service and unwavering leadership to the Association for over three decades. Members fondly recalled his dedication and contributions to the automotive and tyre dealer community in Dakshina Kannada. Following the meeting, the newly elected office bearers visited Sri Kasturi Prabhakar Pai’s family to express their sincere condolences and convey their profound sense of loss.