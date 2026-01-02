Holy Cross Chapel, Bellare Elevated as the 125th Parish of the Diocese of Mangalore; Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro Appointed First Parish Priest

Bellare: Marking a historic milestone in the region’s religious life, the Holy Cross Chapel at Bellare is formally elevated to a new parish on January 1, 2026. On this momentous occasion, a solemn celebration of the Holy Eucharist was held at the church, led by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, who canonically proclaimed the establishment of the new parish.

Solemn Eucharistic Celebration and Declaration

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha presided over the Eucharistic celebration in accordance with Church rites and officially declared the Holy Cross Chapel as a parish. The declaration was received with deep reverence and joy by the clergy and the faithful, who had gathered in large numbers.

Post-Mass Felicitation Programme

Following the Holy Mass, a felicitation programme was organised. Bishop Dr Saldanha inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering, he recalled that the Catholic faithful of Bellare earlier had to travel nearly 15 kilometres to the Panja Church to participate in liturgical celebrations and receive the sacraments. This pastoral hardship became the catalyst for the establishment of a prayer centre in Bellare, which later gained recognition as an official chapel under the Panja parish. His Excellency Bishop elaborated on the gradual growth of the chapel and its eventual elevation to parish status.

Very Rev. Lawrence Mascarenhas, parish priest of Mai De Deus Church, Puttur, noted that a prayer centre had been established in Bellare 54 years ago, and that the time had now come for it to be recognised as a full-fledged parish. He announced that the Bishop had declared Bellare Holy Cross Church as the 125th parish of the Diocese of Mangalore, emphasising that the Church had been made independent to empower the faithful and strengthen pastoral outreach. He expressed gratitude to Rev. Melvin D’Souza, parish priest of St Rita’s Church, Panja, for his guidance, and to the newly appointed parish priest, Rev. Dr Anthony Prakash Monteiro, for his dedicated and loving service.

Rev. Dr Anthony Prakash Monteiro welcomed the dignitaries and the faithful. The programme was attended on the dais by Lancy D’Souza, Vice-President of the Parish Council of St Rita’s Church, Panja, and Sunil D’Souza, Vice-President of the Bellare Parish Council. Rev. Melvin D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks.

Several priests from the region were present, including Rev. Gerald D’Souza, Rev. Santosh Menezes, Rev. Alvin D’Cunha, Rev. Marvin Lobo, Rev. Balthazar Pinto, Rev. J.B. Moras, Rev. Abel Lobo, Rev. Amit Rodrigues, Rev. Paul Sebastian D’Souza and Rev. Vijay Lobo, Rev. Rithesh Rodrigues along with religious sisters and a large number of Christian faithful.

Historical Background: Early Days of the Panja Mission

The regions now comprising Panja and Bellare were originally part of the Kadaba Mission. With the arrival of Dr Peter Paul Pinto at Badyar, organised missionary activity began in Panja in 1932. His medical services and humanitarian outreach significantly contributed to the stabilisation of early Christian settlements in this rural belt.

In 1933, Rev. Peter D’Sa was appointed as the priest-in-charge, earning recognition for providing pastoral care to scattered faithful and establishing an organised Christian life despite geographical and environmental challenges. Inspired by missionary efforts, Shrisanthan D’Mello of Iklam Kirem migrated to the region with his family. At the time, the faithful had to walk nearly 10 kilometres to Kadaba Church for religious observances.

Recognising these hardships, Dr Peter Paul Pinto and Santhan D’Mello erected a small prayer shed. With diocesan approval, the first permanent chapel at Panja was completed in 1953, when the Christian population had grown from four to fourteen families. The appointment of Rev. Albert G. Nazareth as the first parish priest in 1952 brought institutional stability to the Panja Mission, from where pastoral activities gradually expanded to surrounding areas, including Bellare.

Establishment of Bellare Chapel

As the Panja Mission grew, a Catholic community began to emerge in Bellare. The faithful still had to travel around 15 kilometres to Panja for worship, prompting the need for a local prayer centre. In 1971, during the tenure of Rev. Ligory Hilary Sanctis, the first Mass was celebrated at the residence of Benjamin D’Souza and Ignatius D’Souza of Palthady. This Mass was held once every fifteen days for nearly a year, laying the foundation for organised worship in Bellare.

Subsequently, a permanent church was planned on 3.29 acres of land. Under the leadership of the late Joseph Pinto, construction commenced in 1971. His personal commitment and tireless fundraising efforts, coupled with diocesan financial support, ensured the progress of the project. During the tenure of Rev. Marian Pinto, the chapel construction was completed, and regular Sunday Masses began. The chapel was officially recognised under the Panja parish and dedicated under the patronage of the Holy Cross.

Infrastructure Development and Clergy Residence

Between 2007 and 2014, during the tenure of Rev. Santosh D’Souza as parish priest of St Rita’s Church, Panja, significant infrastructure development took place. Recognising the need for a permanent residence for priests, construction of a clergy house adjacent to the Bellare chapel began in June 2012 and was completed in May 2014. The building was inaugurated on May 23, 2014, by the then Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, further strengthening administrative and pastoral facilities at Bellare.

Administrative Autonomy and Recent Developments

May 31, 2018, marked a major administrative milestone when Bellare Holy Cross Chapel was granted autonomy in pastoral and administrative matters. While enjoying independence, the pastoral council and finance committee continued joint coordination with Panja parish. The decision was taken during the episcopate of Bishop Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, who appointed Rev. Peter Gonsalves as the first independent priest-in-charge of Bellare.

On May 22, 2019, Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha appointed Rev. Sebastian Paul D’Souza as parish priest. His tenure witnessed notable infrastructure development and the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the chapel, held on November 6, 2021, culminating in a Eucharistic celebration and commemorative programme marking 50 years of the chapel’s spiritual journey. Rev. Sebastian Paul D’Souza served until May 16, 2022, during which time expansion and renovation works were also undertaken.

Present Leadership and Ongoing Growth

On May 16, 2022, Rev. Dr Anthony Prakash Monteiro, Principal of St Philomena College (Autonomous), Puttur, was appointed as parish priest of Holy Cross Church, Bellare. Under his leadership, the parish has grown across multiple dimensions – organisation, liturgical participation, community involvement, and infrastructure development, emerging as a stable, vibrant, and forward-looking parish catering to the spiritual needs of the Catholic community.

Bellare Holy Cross Church Emerges as the 125th Parish of the Diocese of Mangalore

Today marks a historic day when Bellare Holy Cross Church emerged as the 125th parish of the Diocese of Mangalore. The church’s journey, beginning from the Panja Mission, reflects steady missionary expansion, institutional consolidation, and progressive development. From a humble prayer centre to a permanent church with clergy residence, administrative autonomy, and finally parish status, the growth of Bellare Holy Cross Church stands as a living testimony to faith, perseverance, and community spirit.

Formation of an Independent Bellare Parish Region

In November 2025, Rev. Melvin D’Souza, parish priest of Panja, in collaboration with Rev. Anthony Prakash Monteiro, played a key role in establishing Bellare as an independent and separate parish region. The newly formed Bellare Holy Cross Parish jurisdiction comprises:

North: Belandoor and Peruvaje

North-East: Balila, Kaniyoor and Charvaka

South: Darkas

East: Kalanja

North-West: Nettaru, Perlumpady, Palthady and Keyyur

This reorganisation has further strengthened pastoral care and administrative efficiency, ushering in a new chapter in the spiritual history of Bellare.