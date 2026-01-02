‘Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles’ by Ganesh Shenoy wins DBT Book Award

“Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles” by Ganesh K. Shenoy, published by APK Publishers, won 2nd Prize in the 2025 Digital Book Today Award in the short story collection category.

The same book also received the Regal Summit Book Award in June 2025.

In “Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles”, Shenoy masterfully compiles 153 drabbles—each a micro-story written in exactly 100 words. This tightly constrained form challenges writers to evoke emotion, character, and plot within a compressed space, and Shenoy meets the challenge with remarkable precision and emotional impact.

Shenoy’s collection explores universal themes such as desire, faith, fear, identity, mortality, and redemption, while boldly questioning societal norms, religious orthodoxy, and superstitions. Through culturally diverse drabbles, he provokes thought and introspection, offering a profound critique of conformity, hypocrisy, and inherited beliefs.

Ganesh Kelagina Beedu Shenoy, originally from Mangalore and based in Qatar since 2007, is also the author of Seginus: The Eternal Time Traveller, which won the Christian Book Award from Collins Productions and was a PenCraft Runner-up. Another of his works, Kinetic Pointillism: An Emerging Art Movement, received the 2025 Literary Global Book Award. Shenoy, a multiple world and national record holder in the field of art, integrates theosophy and mysticism into both his art and writing. He currently serves as HR Head at Teyseer Services Company in Qatar.