Holy Cross Church Cordel Celebrates Christmas with Message of Sharing and Caring

Mangaluru: Holy Cross Church, Cordel, resonated with the true spirit of Christmas as parishioners gathered to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ with a celebration deeply rooted in sharing, caring, and unity. The festivities, which commenced at 6:30 pm, were marked by melodious carol singing that filled the church premises with the joyous anticipation of the season.

The solemn Christmas Mass, a central element of the celebration, began at 7:30 pm. Parish Priest Fr Clifford Fernandes presided over the Mass, accompanied by Assistant Parish Priests Fr Vijay Monteiro and Fr Denzil Lobo, and Deacon Denzil.

In his homily, Fr. Clifford Fernandes expounded on the profound significance of Christmas, asserting that it transcends a mere commemoration of Christ’s birth. Instead, he emphasized, it is a divine call to actively care for and share. “Where there is caring, there is sharing,” Fr. Clifford stated. “Christmas teaches us to take care of one another and reach out to those in need.”

Fr Clifford urged the congregation to extend their compassion beyond symbolic gestures, reminding them that caring for living, suffering human beings is as vital as venerating statues of Jesus. He recounted a poignant anecdote about a mechanic who selflessly assisted a stranded woman, highlighting the ripple effect of kindness and encouraging the congregation to perpetuate this chain of generosity. The story illustrated the importance of continuous sharing and caring, where acts of kindness are passed from one individual to another.

Reflecting on the broader message of Christmas, Fr Clifford spoke of peace and justice. Drawing a parallel to Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter, he reminded the congregation that many still live in metaphorical “mangers,” lacking basic necessities and support. He advocated for uplifting those in need, rather than contributing to their struggles, and stressed the importance of healing personal wounds to prevent the perpetuation of hurt. “Hurt people hurt others; hence, healing ourselves is essential,” he noted.

Fr Clifford also underscored the significance of family and respect, particularly for elders and parents. He observed that while children learn to speak by observing their mothers, modern life often deprives them of this essential connection. He reminded the faithful that God has bestowed countless blessings upon them and called upon them to share these blessings with others, especially by caring for their parents while they are still alive.

In his concluding remarks, Fr Clifford implored the congregation to contemplate the humble birth of Jesus and allow His message to transform their lives. “Christmas is a time not just to celebrate, but to live the values of sharing and caring that Jesus taught us,” he affirmed.

At the conclusion of the Mass, Fr. Clifford extended heartfelt Christmas wishes to the assembled parishioners. Following the service, a traditional Christmas cake was shared among all attendees, symbolizing the spirit of togetherness and the collective joy of being one family in Christ. This gesture served as a fitting embodiment of the unity and fellowship that defined the Christmas celebration at Holy Cross Church, Cordel.

