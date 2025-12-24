Udupi Christians Celebrate Christmas with Joy and Religious Fervor

Udupi: Christians throughout the Udupi district commemorated Christmas Eve on Wednesday with profound joy and religious enthusiasm, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, revered for bringing a message of peace and goodwill to humanity.



Devotees across the district congregated at local churches on Wednesday evening, participating in special prayer services and exchanging heartfelt greetings with loved ones. The Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, presided over the Holy Mass at the Kalyanpur Milagres Cathedral, delivering a Christmas message centered on themes of peace, hope, and divine love.

In his address to the assembled congregation, Bishop Lobo emphasized the significance of Christmas as a harbinger of peace and hope. He underscored that the humble birth of Jesus Christ in a manger in Bethlehem serves as a potent reminder of God’s boundless love for all humankind. In a world grappling with conflict, division, and adversity, the Bishop asserted that the message of Christmas stands as a beacon of God’s unwavering love and presence. He implored attendees to heed the Lord’s call to cultivate love, extend care to one another, and foster peace within homes and harmony within communities.

Referring to Jesus as the “Light of the World,” Bishop Lobo noted Christ’s role in dispelling darkness. He characterized Christmas as a festival that embraces human life with light and bestows it with love. “Christmas is the festival of light in our lives,” he stated, expressing his hope that Jesus, the Light of the World, would be born anew in every heart. He passionately urged individuals to reject selfishness and hatred, and instead, embrace lives grounded in unity, mutual understanding, brotherhood, and harmony.

Dignitaries present at the Kalyanpur Milagres Cathedral included Diocesan senior priest and Rector, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, assistant priests Fr. Pradeep Cardoza, CESU Director Fr. Vincent Crasta, and Fr. Parel Fernandes.

Major churches throughout the Udupi district reported a significant influx of devotees. The churches were adorned with elaborate displays of electric lights and stars, creating a festive atmosphere. Nativity scenes, meticulously crafted with cribs and miniature figurines depicting the birth of Jesus, proved to be a major draw, vividly illustrating the narrative of Christ’s birth.

Youth groups within the churches organized special cultural programs as part of the Christmas festivities. Children were particularly delighted by the presence of Santa Claus, and Christmas cakes were distributed to all in attendance.

Special festive Holy Masses were conducted at prominent churches across the district, including St Lawrence Basilica, Attur, led by Fr. Alban D’Souza; St Anne’s Church, Thottam, led by Fr. Denis D’Sa; St Anthony’s Church, Sasthan, led by Rev Sunil D’Silva; and Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Udupi, led by Fr. Charles Menezes. These services further enriched the spiritual experience of the Christmas celebrations in Udupi.