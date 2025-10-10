How much taxpayers’ money will K’taka Cong govt ‘loot’ for Bihar polls, asks BJP

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Congress over alleged offer of jailed party MLA K.C. Veerendra to provide Rs 300 crore for Bihar in exchange of ministerial post, the BJP on Friday said, “How much money has CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar promised to loot and send as donations to Rahul Gandhi?”

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka said, “Looking at the actions of Congress MLA Veerendra Pappi, who is reportedly trying to secure a ministerial berth from the high command by offering Rs 300 crore for the Bihar elections, one can only imagine how much more the CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other ministers might loot to protect their positions and send funds to the high command.”

Stepping up the attack, he said, “Using the money earned from such sinful activities to buy election tickets, contest elections, and bribe the high command to secure ministerial posts, and then using those positions to loot even more – that is the toxic cycle that the Congress government has unleashed in Karnataka.”

During the Telangana elections and the Lok Sabha polls, thousands of crores, including funds from the Valmiki Corporation, were “embezzled”, the BJP leader said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “The Congress party is neck-deep in corruption.”

Reacting to another query on Veerendra planning to fund Rs 300 crore for the Congress high command in return of a Cabinet post, Narayanaswamy said, “It is being reported that Congress MLA Veerendra was ready to provide around Rs 300 crore for the upcoming Bihar elections, in return for being made a Minister. I have also heard that during the Enforcement Directorate raids, assets worth about Rs 400 crore were unearthed, and that 50 kg of gold was seized on Thursday).”