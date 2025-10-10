Aging Can Be the Best Part of Life: SPANDANA 2025 Concludes with a Message of Grace and Gratitude



Mangalore: The two-day International Students’ Social Work Symposium, SPANDANA 2025, organized by the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, concluded with a meaningful valedictory ceremony held on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Maria Paiva Hall. The session reflected the spirit of the conference theme, “Transforming the Future of Aging,” and brought together students, faculty, and delegates in an atmosphere of reflection and gratitude.

Prof. Maria D’Costa, retired Professor of English at the School of Social Work, was the Chief Guest of the valedictory ceremony. In her address, she shared her deep admiration for Dr. Olinda Pereira, the Foundress of the Institution, describing her as a lifelong inspiration. Speaking on the theme of aging, Prof. D’Costa expressed that aging can indeed be one of the best phases of life when embraced with grace, prayer, and gratitude. She emphasized that faith and prayer are her true sources of strength, far beyond any material comforts. Offering practical insights for “happy aging,” she highlighted the importance of forgiveness, maintaining positive connections with family and friends, and cultivating daily habits such as exercise, meditation, and meaningful conversations.

Prof. D’Costa also shared a personal experience to illustrate the power of empathy and non-judgment, encouraging the audience to respond to negativity with understanding rather than resentment. She remarked that focusing only on life’s downsides hinders learning and growth, urging students never to give up on themselves. Reflecting on cultural values, she appreciated how Muslim families uphold the tradition of caring for their elders at home with love and respect, setting an example for all.

Dr. Jacinta D’Souza, Former Principal of the School, presided over the function. In her address, she fondly remembered Dr. Olinda Pereira’s compassion and her deep respect for the elderly, urging students to integrate similar values in their lives by involving parents and grandparents in everyday activities. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants.

Earlier, Ms. Saifana Shaikh welcomed the gathering, followed by the presentation of the conference report by Mr. Bharath. Dr. Anuradha Shetty, Organizing Secretary, proposed the Vote of Thanks, and Ms. Swathi Gaurish efficiently compered the programme, marking the conclusion of SPANDANA 2025 with words of gratitude and inspiration. Dr. Meena Montero, Dean of Postgraduate Studies, and Dr. Sebastin K.V., Director of Research, along with faculty members Dr. Umme Hani, Ms. Jinsa Joseph, Ms. Ramya Deepika Sanil, and Mr. Gladson Aranha, President of the Sustainable Development Forum, were present on the occasion.