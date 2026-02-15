HR Unplugged Seminar to Bridge Classroom Learning and Corporate Reality at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The Human Resource Management Forum of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya (Autonomous), Mangaluru, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Roshni Alumni Association (R), Mangaluru and Bangalore Chapters, is set to host a one-day seminar titled “HR Unplugged: From Classroom to Corporate Reality” on February 16, 2026, at 9.30 a.m. The event will take place at Maria Paiva Hall, Roshni Nilaya.

The seminar is strategically designed to address the existing gap between theoretical knowledge acquired in academic settings and the practical demands of the corporate world. By providing students and young professionals with insights into contemporary Human Resource practices and workplace realities, “HR Unplugged” aims to equip them with the necessary skills and understanding for a successful transition into the HR profession.

The inauguration of the programme will be graced by Shri Sujah Mohammed, CEO of Marhaba Group, Mangaluru, who will serve as the Chief Guest. Shri Anand D’Silva, Former Country HR Manager, Hewlett Packard India and President of Roshni Alumni Association (R), Mangaluru, and Shri Dharmaprasad Rai, Chief Manager, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and President of Roshni Alumni Association (R), Bangalore, will be present as the Guests of Honour. Their presence underscores the importance of industry-academia collaboration in shaping future HR leaders.

The seminar will feature a series of expert-led sessions focusing on critical and evolving aspects of Human Resource Management. Distinguished HR professionals will share their expertise and practical experiences. The speakers include:

Adv. Ganesh Poojary, Partner at KG Pai & Co. and Director at Coreimpact Corporate Services Ltd.

Shri Ranjit Christopher Picardo, Associate Director–HR and Global Shared Services Leader, Brady Company India Pvt. Ltd.

Shri Dolfred Norbert D’Souza, Director – Human Resources and Site Leader, APAC, Flexera Software India LLP.

The sessions will delve into key contemporary HR themes, including the implications of Labour Codes and wage regulations, the importance of meticulous HR documentation and legal compliance, best practices in hiring from a compliance perspective, the evolving roles within HR departments, effective performance management systems, and a realistic overview of compensation and benefits structures in modern organizations.

The programme is being meticulously coordinated by the HRM Forum under the guidance of Dr. Sophia Fernandes, Principal; Dr. Meena Monteiro, Dean of PG Studies; Dr. Saritha D’Souza and Dr. Rosa N. Mathew, IQAC Coordinators. Saifana Shaikh, serving as the Convener, and Dr. Sebastin K V, Coordinator of the HRM Forum.

“HR Unplugged” is open to HR students, alumni of Roshni Nilaya, and HR professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and stay abreast of the latest industry trends. The seminar presents a valuable opportunity for networking, learning, and professional development within the Human Resource Management field.