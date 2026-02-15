K. G. Nanjappa Delivers Insightful Session on New Labour Codes and Workplace Safety at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: A comprehensive academic programme focusing on the New Labour Codes and evolving workplace regulations was conducted on February 14, 2026, at Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru. The event was a collaborative effort between the Indian Institute of Skill Development and Research (IISDR) and the HR Forum, School of Social Work, and drew participation from students, academics, and human resource professionals. Approximately 200 HR students from diverse institutions, along with practicing HR professionals, attended the session, underscoring the growing significance of labour law reforms and adherence to compliance practices.

K. G. Nanjappa, Additional Director – Factories and Boilers, Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru, led the technical session, providing a detailed exposition on the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH & WC) Code, 2020, and the Draft OSH & WC Central Rules, 2025. Nanjappa initiated the session with an overview of the four labour codes, elucidating the various legislations incorporated within them. Through a structured presentation, he articulated the objectives and salient features of the OSH & WC Code, encompassing registration protocols, the maintenance of statutory records and registers, and the compliance mandates for establishments.

Nanjappa further expounded on workplace safety protocols and their practical ramifications, detailing working conditions and the specific protections afforded to women employees. Emphasizing accountability, he highlighted the crucial role of third-party audits in ensuring compliance and enhancing workplace safety standards. The session also addressed penalties and punishments for violations, particularly those related to hazardous processes, thereby providing participants with a thorough grasp of the regulatory framework.

Shekar Pujari, Advisor of IISDR and Past Chairman of the NIPM Mangaluru chapter, remarked on the occasion that the newly implemented labour codes are designed to minimize superfluous negotiations and simplify regulatory procedures. He stated that the reforms are anchored in four principal pillars aimed at streamlining labour governance and enhancing ease of compliance. Highlighting their broader implications, he noted that the codes are intended not only to fortify the economy but also to cultivate a more equitable society. Addressing the assembled students, he urged them to develop a robust understanding of these reforms as they transition into hybrid learning and professional environments, asserting that such awareness would furnish them with clarity and preparedness for their future careers.

The programme was convened by HR Professional Dr. Steevan Pinto. Dignitaries present included Dr. Sebastin K V – Director Research at School of Social Work, Dr. Rajesh Mishrakoti – Deputy Director of Factories, Mangaluru, Chethan Mendonca, Group General Manager – HR at PPL Mangaluru, Shamlal Yermal, Dr. Laxmish Rai, Suresh P, Keshav P., and Dr. Asha A. Pai. Dr. Meena J. Monterio presided over the program. Jinsa Joseph, Faculty School of Social Work, delivered the welcome address, and Arundati Hegde, Deputy Director, IISDR, proposed the vote of thanks. Swathi Gaurish served as the compere for the event.

The session was widely regarded as both relevant and enriching, equipping students and professionals with actionable insights into the evolving landscape of labour regulations and reinforcing the paramount importance of legal awareness in contemporary human resource management.