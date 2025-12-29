‘I Stand With the People, Not Any Industrialist,’ – K Gopal Poojary

Kundapur: K. Gopal Poojary, former MLA of Byndoor, has publicly addressed concerns regarding the proposed Siddapur lift irrigation project, asserting his commitment to the welfare of the people and denying allegations of favoring any industrial interests. In a press conference held at a private hotel in Kundapur on Monday, Poojary emphasized that his primary objective is to ensure equitable distribution of Varahi water to all constituents, refuting claims that he opposes development projects beneficial to the public.

Poojary stated that during his tenure as MLA, he had actively promoted initiatives to extend Varahi water supply to areas including Hosangadi, Siddapur, Ajri, Ulloor-74, Bandya, and neighboring localities. He highlighted the unified consensus among past and present elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, in prioritizing the extension of benefits from the Varahi irrigation project to local residents.

He further noted the reliance of projects such as Gunduru, Saukuru, and initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission on the Varahi water supply. While advocating for the expeditious completion of the Siddapur lift irrigation project, Poojary cautioned against potential technical complications arising from the current project design. He stressed the necessity of soliciting expert opinion prior to further implementation.

Poojary expressed concern that the installation of lift irrigation pump sets in proximity to the dam could induce backflow issues within gravity canals. He also pointed out the diminished water-holding capacity of the storage tank due to silt accumulation. He warned that the project’s current location could potentially lead to water scarcity in adjacent villages. Additionally, he stated that concerns pertaining to environmental ramifications and potential conflicts with religious beliefs and practices were communicated to the Chief Minister and senior officials in 2023.

Reiterating his position, Poojary proposed relocating the project site approximately 500–600 meters downstream to mitigate potential risks. He suggested that, as the project is executed on a turnkey basis, a change in location may not necessitate a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) or a renewed tender process. Poojary pledged to engage in discussions with relevant officials and, if necessary, meet with the Deputy Chief Minister to address the identified issues and accelerate project progress.

He urged authorities to prioritize the water needs of the local population for both drinking and irrigation purposes before considering water diversion to other regions. He further appealed to the government to optimize the utilization of water flowing into the sea and minor rivers to meet district water requirements. He also called for the implementation of safeguards to prevent future Varahi-related projects from adversely affecting dams or storage reservoirs.

Poojary acknowledged the sacrifices made by local farmers who ceded land for the Varahi project, emphasizing that they should be prioritized in water allocation. Furthermore, he announced his intention to consult with legal experts and consider legal recourse against individuals disseminating defamatory content on social media.

Former Zilla Panchayat President Jyothi V Puthran and Byndoor Assembly constituency Youth Congress President Akshay Kumar Shetty Siddapur were present at the press conference, lending their support to Poojary’s stance.