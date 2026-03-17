ICYM Mangalore Diocese and Mandd Sobhann Collaborate to Host Residential MC Training Workshop

Mangalore: The Central Council of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), Mangalore Diocese, in a collaborative effort with Mandd Sobhann, successfully organized a two-day Residential Master of Ceremonies (MC) Training Workshop. Held on March 14 and 15 at Kalangann, the workshop was strategically designed to equip young individuals with essential competencies in event anchoring, public speaking, stage presentation, and overall personality development.

The inauguration of the workshop on March 14 was marked by a symbolic gesture. Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director of ICYM Mangalore Diocese and Secretary of the Karnataka Regional Youth Commission, inaugurated the program by ceremonially opening a microphone. This was followed by the scattering of pearls from a decorative pot, symbolizing the diverse opportunities and talents that can be unlocked and shared through effective event anchoring.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Louis Pinto (President of Mandd Sobhann), trainers Mahesh Nayak and Arun Raj Rodrigues, Camp Coordinator Winston Joel Sequeira, ICYM Mangalore Diocese President Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, and Secretary Maria D’Silva.

In his address to the participants, Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza emphasized the distinction between simply holding a microphone and embodying the role of an effective MC. He articulated that a proficient anchor serves as a crucial link between the program and the audience, ensuring a seamless and engaging event. He urged participants to fully leverage the workshop, learn to confidently navigate challenges encountered while hosting events, and explore and utilize their hidden talents to the fullest.

Louis Pinto lauded the enthusiasm demonstrated by the youth attending the training. He underscored the significance of nurturing inherent talents and channeling them constructively for the betterment of society. He also affirmed Mandd Sobhann’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that foster cultural and personal development among young individuals.

During the inaugural session, Louis Pinto was felicitated for his steadfast support. Resource persons Mahesh Nayak and Arun Raj Rodrigues were also honored in recognition of their valuable contributions to the workshop.

The welcome address was delivered by Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, while Maria D’Silva proposed the vote of thanks. Winston Joel Sequeira introduced the resource persons, and Ashintha Monteiro served as the program’s compere.

The workshop encompassed interactive sessions led by trainer Mahesh Nayak, focusing on event management, anchoring techniques, public speaking, stage presentation, and personality development. Participants also gained insights into the richness of Konkani culture.

Arun Raj Rodrigues conducted a detailed session covering traditional Mangalorean wedding customs, Konkani culture and traditions, and provided insights into television anchoring and professional MC training.

The practical training component involved dividing participants into groups, each assigned distinct event themes such as Corporate Event MC, ICYM Jubilee MC, and MC for Public Functions. Each group meticulously prepared a script and presented their assigned event. Mr. Arun Raj Rodrigues and Mandd Sobhann member Mr. Rony Crasta, carefully evaluated the performances, providing detailed feedback on script writing, speech delivery, and pronunciation.

Participants, during the concluding session, shared feedback indicating that the training significantly bolstered their confidence, language pronunciation, and stage presentation skills. Dr. Steeven Dsouza and Mr. Rony Crasta distributed certificates to all participants at the program’s conclusion. Winston Sequeira expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their presence and valuable contributions to the workshop’s success.

A total of 58 youth from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts actively participated in the two-day workshop, gaining valuable knowledge and practical experience in event anchoring. The program served as a meaningful platform to nurture confident young MCs poised to effectively lead programs and contribute positively to future community events.