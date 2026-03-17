MRPL Dispatches 1000th Petcoke Rake, Marking a Significant Milestone

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) achieved a significant milestone with the loading and dispatch of its 1000th petcoke rake (train) from the MRPL MMRT Railway Siding on 17 March 2026. The milestone rake was dispatched to JSW Cement, a valued customer of MRPL.

The rake was flagged off by Shri B.H.V. Prasad, Executive Director (Projects), and Shri Deepak Prabhakar, Executive Director (Marketing), in the presence of Ms. Asha Shetty, Regional Railway Manager, Konkan Railway (Karwar Division); Shri Dileep D. Bhat, Senior Regional Traffic Manager, Konkan Railway; and Shri Vinanil Tiwari, Chief Procurement Officer, JSW Cement.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri B.H.V. Prasad congratulated the team on the achievement. Shri Deepak Prabhakar stated that the second batch of 500 rakes was achieved 40 per cent faster than the first, reflecting enhanced efficiency and operational excellence. He also thanked customers, stakeholders, and partners for their continued support.

Ms. Asha Shetty appreciated the strong partnership between Konkan Railway and MRPL and expressed confidence in achieving many more milestones together. Shri Vinanil Tiwari highlighted the long-standing association between JSW Cement and MRPL and acknowledged MRPL’s consistent support.

The event was also attended by Shri G.D. Meena, ATM/MAQ, Konkan Railway; Shri Muruganandam, CGM (Marketing); Shri Nikhil Narayan Singh, GM (Consumer Sales); Shri Gopal Krishna Baliga, GM (Marketing Operations); Shri Prashantha Hegde M., Chief Manager – Marketing Operations; and members of the MRPL Marketing team.