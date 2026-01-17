IISDR and Roshni Nilaya Forge Partnership to Enhance Capacity Building, Host Lecture on Evolving HR Landscape

Mangaluru: The Indian Institute of Skill Development and Research (IISDR) and the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, have formalised a collaborative partnership aimed at fostering excellence in capacity building. This alliance was cemented with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a recent event held at Roshni Nilaya, which also featured a guest lecture addressing the evolving landscape of Human Resources in light of India’s new labour codes.

The MoU establishes a framework for academic collaboration between IISDR and the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, encompassing skill development, research initiatives, capacity building programs, guest lectures, workshops, and joint projects focused on human resource management and labour studies. The agreement signifies a shared commitment to advancing knowledge and professional practice within these critical fields.

The event, held on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Maria Paiva Hall, Roshni Nilaya, featured a guest lecture on “Redefining HR Practices in the Era of India’s New Labour Codes.” The lecture was delivered by Dr Rajen Mehrotra, a distinguished expert in the field, having served as the Former Senior Employers’ Specialist for the South Asian Region with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and currently a visiting faculty member at leading Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Dr Mehrotra provided an in-depth analysis of India’s four new labour codes: the Code on Wages, 2019; the Code on Social Security, 2020; the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. He elucidated the significant implications of these codes for HR practices, encompassing areas such as recruitment strategies, workforce composition, wage structuring, the engagement of contract labour, social security provisions, grievance redressal mechanisms, and overall industrial relations. He cautioned against the over-reliance on non-regular employment models without adequate safeguards, warning of potential challenges to industrial harmony.

The lecture further addressed pivotal issues, including the recognition of trade unions, strike and lockout regulations, dispute settlement processes, and revised thresholds for layoff, retrenchment, and closure procedures. Dr Mehrotra stressed the importance of proactive adaptation by both management and trade unions to the new legal framework, emphasising its necessity for maintaining industrial harmony and fostering sustainable employment relations.

The event drew a significant audience of approximately 200 HR students from five local institutions, along with HR professionals, highlighting the keen interest from both academia and industry in the recent labour law reforms.

Dr Rajen Mehrotra was felicitated during the programme in recognition of his substantial contributions to labour relations and human resource management.

The programme was attended by Mr Shekar Pujari, Mr P. A. Jose, Dr Laxmish Rai, Mr

Shyamlal Yermal, Mr Chethan Mendonca, and Mr Abdulla Khan, further underscoring the importance of the collaboration.

Ms Saifana served as the compere for the event. Ms Deepika Sanil, a faculty member at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, extended a warm welcome to the attendees. Ms Arundathi Hegde, Deputy Director of IISDR, delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was convened by HR Professional Dr Steevan Pinto. Prof. Ciciliya F Goveas, Controller of Examinations, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, and Dr Sebastin K. V, Director–Research, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, were also present and emphasised the significance of strengthening academic-industry collaborations through initiatives such as this.