IISDR Leadership Connect 2026 Highlights Strategic Leadership and Labour Reforms for Future-Ready Organizations

Mangalore: Leadership experts, HR professionals, industry leaders, and academicians came together at Leadership Connect 2026 – HR Professionals Roundtable & HR Meet, held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Vivanta, Old Port Road, Mangaluru. The programme was centred on the theme “Strategic Leadership for Sustainable Growth & Future-Ready Organizations.”

The event was organised by the Indian Institute of Skill Development and Research (IISDR) under the aegis of the Utkarsh Charitable and Welfare Trust (R) with the objective of creating a platform for dialogue among HR leaders, CXOs, policy experts, and academicians on emerging leadership models, labour reforms, and people-centric strategies for business excellence.

The programme was inaugurated by K. G. Nanjappa, Director of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Karnataka, who addressed the gathering on “Bridging Policy and Practice: Labour Codes for Future Professionals.” In his inaugural address, he emphasized that India’s labour reforms aim to simplify and consolidate numerous labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes, ensuring better compliance, improved working conditions, and stronger protection for workers.

He explained that the session aimed to provide a clear understanding of the evolving regulatory framework and the practical implications of the labour codes. Highlighting the importance of bridging the gap between policy and implementation, he stressed the need for HR professionals and employers to understand compliance requirements, inspection mechanisms, and the responsibilities that arise under the new labour law framework.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Ashok Balyan, Former Director (HR), ONGC, spoke about the growing importance of people-centric leadership in shaping sustainable organizations. He observed that when employees understand how their work contributes to the larger mission of the organization, it fosters a strong sense of purpose and ownership, leading to greater engagement, innovation, and organizational effectiveness. He also emphasized that leadership today is less about authority and more about aligning and inspiring people to work collectively towards shared goals in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

K. S. Suresh Shetty, Director – HR, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mumbai, who attended as the Chief Guest, highlighted that leadership in today’s rapidly evolving business environment goes beyond decision-making and requires the ability to inspire people, nurture talent, and build resilient and ethical organizations. He noted that human resource leadership plays a critical role in shaping organizational culture, fostering innovation, and aligning people strategies with long-term institutional goals.

He further appreciated initiatives such as Leadership Connect for creating a meaningful platform for dialogue between industry and academia. Such interactions, he said, help professionals understand emerging workplace challenges, exchange best practices, and collectively build leadership capabilities required for the future of work.

Prashanth B. K., Advocate and Consultant, CCI Legal, Bengaluru, in his address, highlighted the significant historical contribution of the Mangaluru region to India’s labour reforms. He noted that industries such as the Beedi Industry and the Cashew Processing Industry, which have a long presence in the coastal belt, played an important role in shaping several labour welfare measures and regulatory frameworks in the country. Referring to this legacy, he remarked that HR professionals from the region have traditionally been at the forefront of progressive labour practices. He urged the present generation of HR leaders and professionals to continue this legacy by actively contributing to policy discussions, labour law reforms, and the development of fair and inclusive workplace practices in the evolving regulatory landscape.

M G Balasubrahmanya, Director – HR HAL, Bengaluru, in his address stated that organizations today are navigating technological disruption, regulatory reforms, and rapidly evolving workforce expectations, and therefore HR can no longer remain confined to administrative functions. He emphasized that HR leadership must actively contribute to strategy by fostering innovation, strengthening discipline, and preparing organizations for future challenges. In strategic public sector enterprises, particularly in sectors such as aerospace and defence, HR plays a vital role in nurturing talent, promoting a culture of continuous learning, and aligning people with national priorities. He added that investing in people ultimately strengthens institutions and contributes to nation-building.

During the event, Krishna Hegde M, GGM – HR, MRPL, was honoured in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of Human Resource Management. The dignitaries and speakers fondly recalled his significant contributions to the HR profession and to society at large. They highlighted his exceptional ability to address and resolve complex organizational challenges with clarity and balance, often bringing practical and thoughtful solutions to difficult situations. Many also remembered his calm, composed, and approachable personality, noting that his friendly nature and balanced leadership style earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, industry professionals, and the wider HR community. His professional journey was acknowledged as an inspiration for young HR practitioners and leaders.

Shipra Rai, Vice President, Niveus Solutions, spoke on the growing role of women in leadership within HR and business. She highlighted how the journey to leadership is often strengthened by the support of good mentors and encouraging colleagues. Drawing from her own professional experiences, she noted that guidance, collaboration, and a supportive work environment enable individuals to overcome challenges and achieve greater heights in their careers. She also emphasized the importance of organizations creating inclusive workplaces that nurture talent and provide equal opportunities for women to grow into leadership roles.

Chandrashekher Shetty K, Director, Yashas Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, spoke about the spiritual dimension of leadership, emphasizing that true leadership goes beyond authority and positions. He noted that leadership grounded in values such as integrity, humility, and self-awareness enables individuals to lead with clarity and compassion. Highlighting the importance of inner balance and ethical responsibility, he observed that leaders who cultivate a strong spiritual foundation are better equipped to guide organizations and people with wisdom, purpose, and a sense of larger responsibility toward society.

The programme also witnessed the presence of several distinguished professionals from the HR and industry fraternity, including Niranjankumar R, Chief Human Resources Officer, Karnataka Bank, Mangaluru. The occasion was further graced by the advisors of IISDR, namely P. A. Jose, Shekhar Pujari, Dr. Laxmish Rai, Shamlal Yermal, Chethan M., and Dr. Sebastin K. V., along with more than 100 HR professionals from across the region, making the event a significant gathering of leaders and practitioners committed to advancing the field of human resource development.

During the occasion, IISDR’s MoU partners were also recognized for their collaboration and continued support in promoting skill development, professional learning, and industry–academia engagement. The organizers acknowledged the valuable role played by partner institutions and organizations in strengthening IISDR’s initiatives. The IISDR Activities and Training Brochure was also released during the programme, highlighting the institute’s various training programmes, research initiatives, and capacity-building activities aimed at enhancing professional competencies and leadership development.

Dr. Stevan Pinto, HR Professional and Chair of the programme, welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the event. Ms. Arundati Hegde proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the distinguished speakers, guests, partners, and participants for their valuable presence and support. The programme was compered by Ms. Hera Pinto, who efficiently guided the proceedings of the event.

Leadership Connect 2026 served as a valuable forum for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together professionals from diverse sectors to reflect on the changing world of work and the leadership capabilities required to navigate future challenges. The programme concluded with a call for stronger partnerships between industry, academia, and policy institutions to foster innovation, responsible leadership, and sustainable organizational growth.