MLA Yashpal Suvarna Inaugurates Construction of New Fire Station in Manipal

Manipal: Udupi Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Yashpal Suvarna, formally laid the foundation stone for a new Fire and Emergency Services station building in Adarsh Nagar, Manipal, marking a significant step towards bolstering emergency response capabilities in the region. The project, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 3 crore, aims to address the long-standing need for a dedicated fire service unit in the rapidly developing city.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by prominent local leaders and community members. Speaking at the event, MLA Yashpal Suvarna emphasized the critical importance of establishing a fire station in Manipal, a city recognized internationally for its educational institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial sector, and expansive residential areas. He stated that the realization of this project was the result of persistent appeals to the state government, which ultimately sanctioned the establishment of the much-needed fire station.

Prior to this initiative, Manipal relied on fire engines dispatched from Udupi in emergencies. This dependence often resulted in critical delays in reaching incident locations, potentially exacerbating the impact of fires and other emergencies. MLA Suvarna highlighted that the new fire station will significantly reduce response times and provide efficient services to the community. The strategic location of the fire station is expected to enhance the safety and security of Manipal’s diverse and growing population and infrastructure.

Former Manipal ward municipal council member, Manjunath Manipal, expressed his gratitude to MLA Yashpal Suvarna on behalf of the residents, acknowledging his instrumental role in securing the approval and initiation of the fire station project. He underscored the vital necessity of the facility for the Manipal region.

The ceremony also saw the presence of notable figures, including former Udupi City Municipal Council President Prabhakar Poojary, municipal council members Kalpana Sudhama, Harish Shetty, and T. G. Hegde. Udupi City BJP President Dinesh Amin, Eshwar Nagar Ward President Suresh Acharya, Secretary Krishna Naik, along with prominent leaders Narasimha Naik, Prithviraj, Nithin Pai, Gururaj Bhandary, and Satish Salian, were also in attendance, demonstrating widespread community support for the initiative. The new fire station is anticipated to become operational in the near future, serving as a crucial asset for safeguarding lives and property in Manipal and its surrounding areas.