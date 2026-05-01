In first 14 years, Punjab Assembly hikes base rates of minimum wages for labourers

Chandigarh: To mark the International Labour Day, the Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously increased base rates of minimum wages for labourers by 15 per cent, the first such decision in 14 years.

A resolution in this regard, moved by the Punjab Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, was unanimously passed at the special session to mark ‘Kirti Divas’ (Labour Day).

Moving the resolution, the Minister said the historic session had been convened after nearly 69 years on Friday to pay homage to the invaluable contributions of workers, who form the backbone of the nation, society, and economy.

He emphasised that every development project and every milestone of progress is made possible through the relentless efforts, dedication, and sacrifices of the working class.

Highlighting the historical significance of May Day, the Minister said the day commemorated the sacrifices made by workers during the historic movement at Haymarket Square in Chicago in 1886, which led to the demand for an eight-hour workday.

“The day stands as a symbol of social justice and the continuous pursuit of better working conditions and labour rights,” he added.

The Minister also underlined Punjab’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, recalling the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, who emphasised the dignity and importance of labour through the guiding principles of “Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, and Vand Chhako” (Work hard, keep God in your heart and share the fruits of your labour with those who have less).

Drawing attention to the current wage structure, Minister Sond told the House that the base rate of minimum wages in Punjab was last revised in 2012 and now the state government decided to provide much needed relief to the labourers.

He said that though the dearness allowance has seen periodic increases since then, the base rate has remained unchanged which cost dear to the major section of society.

Recognising the need for timely revision, the House recommended the state government should take a decisive step to enhance the minimum wages.

The resolution sought to ensure that workers were duly acknowledged, fairly compensated, and rewarded for their immense contribution to the state’s growth and prosperity.

The passage of the resolution reflected the collective commitment of the House to the welfare and upliftment of labourers across Punjab.

The Labour Minister also recited an emotional poem of revolutionary Punjabi poet, Sant Ram Udaasi.

He also highlighted the noble initiatives of the state government taken in favour of the labourers.