Kolkata Police impose prohibitory orders within 200 metres of counting centres

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have imposed prohibitory orders barring the assembly of more than five persons within a 200-metre radius of all counting centres under its jurisdiction from Friday, keeping in mind the counting of votes on May 4 for the crucial and recently concluded two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal.

“The prohibitory order has been issued to avoid tension, gatherings, protests or any unpleasant incidents before the counting. The decision has been taken as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Strong legal action will be taken against those found violating the prohibitory orders,” an officer said.

Besides prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons in the prescribed areas around the counting centres, the city police have also barred carrying certain items not approved by the ECI within the same zones.

Meanwhile, after an evening-long drama in front of two EVM strong-room venues in Kolkata on Thursday, security arrangements at both locations — one at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata and the other at Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ School on Lord Sinha Road in south Kolkata — have been strengthened further from Friday morning.

Both the EVM strong-room venues have been placed under three-tier security cover. Vehicular movement has been restricted within a 200-metre radius of the EVM strong-room sites.

Those entering the restricted zone will be required to carry valid identity cards.

Both the EVM strong-room venues have also been secured with heavy steel guard rails to prevent any unauthorised access to the premises.

On Wednesday, tension first broke out in front of Khudiram Anushilan Kendra after West Bengal Minister Dr Shashi Panja and Trinamool Congress state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh reached the EVM strong-room site along with their supporters, alleging EVM and postal ballot tampering inside the facility.

The situation escalated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, led by Tapas Roy and Santosh Pathak, arrived at the spot. Kolkata Police and central forces personnel present at the scene had a tough time bringing the law and order situation under control.

Later, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ School and raised similar allegations of EVM and postal ballot tampering inside the strong-room.

Subsequently, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, rubbished the allegations with supporting documents.