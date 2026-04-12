Inauguration of Office and Date Announcement of Karkala Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka to be held on April 19

Karkala: The inauguration of the office of the Bhagwan Shri Bahubali Swami Mahamastakabhisheka Committee (Regd.) and the announcement of the Mahamastakabhisheka date will be held on Sunday, April 19, at 10:30 am at the Bhagwan Shri Bahubali Pravachana Mandir in Danashale, Karkala, said Dr. N.N. Rajendra Kumar, Working President of the committee.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that the date for the 2027 Mahamastakabhisheka will be announced by Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, Rajarshi Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, in the divine presence of Paramapoojya Rajaguru Dhyanayogi Swastishri Lalitakeerthi Bhattaraka Pattacharyavarya Mahaswamiji of Karkala Jain Math.

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate the committee office. Minister for Planning, Programme Coordination and Statistics, and honorary patron of the committee, D. Sudhakar, will inaugurate the formal function.

The programme will be presided over by Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, President of Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation, Bengaluru, and Working President of the Mahamastakabhisheka Committee.

Members of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary, former minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, Adani Group Karnataka Executive Director Kishore Alva, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., former minister and committee Vice President K. Abhayachandra Jain, and Managing Trustee of Udaya Krishnayya Shetty Charitable Trust Uday Kumar Shetty Muniyalu will attend as chief guests.

The Mahamastakabhisheka festival, to be held under the leadership of Dr. Veerendra Heggade and coordinated by the committee under Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, is being organized with the support of the community to ensure a meaningful and well-organized event.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad are expected to visit Karkala during the festival. To facilitate them, a proposal worth Rs 82.37 crore has been submitted to the Karnataka government for infrastructure development and related works, including plans under the Kannada and Culture Department.

The government has already sanctioned Rs 1.59 crore for preliminary works, releasing 75% (Rs 1.19 crore) in the first phase. The funds will be used for construction, renovation of buildings near the Jain Math, hall improvements, and water supply arrangements at Gomateshwara Hill.

Several committee members and dignitaries were present at the press meet.