India has shattered Pakistan’s nuclear brinkmanship, PM Modi talks tough

Terror, trade and talk cannot co-exist: PM Modi sends stern message to Pakistan

New Delhi: In a firm declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made it clear to the world that terror and diplomacy — or terror and trade — cannot co-exist. He further emphasised that “blood and water cannot flow together”, reinforcing India’s stance that a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can only proceed once terrorism and its promotion are eradicated completely from the soil of the neighbouring country.

Trade, cooperation, and diplomacy must be built on trust, not on terror, the Prime Minister asserted. In his speech, the message was clear that India has taken an uncompromising stance against cross-border terrorism, placing the “Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance” as a firm response to Pakistan’s persistent aggression.

The recent targeting of nine terror camps within Pakistan has established a “new strategic paradigm”—one where India’s retaliation will be “fiercer, larger, and more decisive” should such threats persist, the Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi made it clear that “Operation Sindoor” is far from over. He asserted that India remains unwilling to engage in diplomatic talks with Pakistan, stating that there is currently “nothing to discuss” until terrorism comes to an end.

His message was stronger: “A new normal has emerged—if you strike us, we will strike back with greater force.”

On the Indian military response against terrorism, he clarified that the precision airstrikes systematically dismantled “terrorist strongholds”, long identified as breeding grounds for extremism with ties to attacks in India, the UK, and other nations.

The obliteration of these facilities underscored India’s commitment to eliminating terror infrastructure that has operated unchecked for decades, he said.

These operations led to the elimination of key militants responsible for designing long-term conspiracies against India, he said. Pakistan’s response exposed its “desperation”, as it resorted to indiscriminate strikes on civilian spaces, including schools, places of worship, and residential areas.

Yet, India’s “superior defence strategy” neutralised Pakistan’s offensive capabilities — “drones and precision missile strikes rendered Pakistani airbases non-operational”, leaving its military scrambling to recover.

The Prime Minister asserted that India’s decisive actions send an unmistakable signal to the world: “terrorism will never be tolerated, and national security remains non-negotiable”.

When faced with aggression, India stands ready to defend its sovereignty with “bold and uncompromising measures”.

Addressing the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister underscored India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, describing “Operation Sindoor” as a defining moment in national defence — a doctrine of swift retaliation without compromise. He assured citizens that India remains vigilant, closely monitoring Pakistan’s actions to ensure no future threats arise from its soil.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 sent shockwaves across the country and beyond. Innocent civilians, engaged in the simple act of celebrating their freedom, became victims of a heinous attempt to fracture national unity.

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

New Delhi: Nuclear blackmail will not come in India’s resolve to hit terror at its root in any part of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, sending a strong message to the global community against the backdrop of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In his first address to the nation after an understanding on ceasefire with Pakistan and the launch of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said military action in terror hubs in neighbouring country has set a new normal in the country’s tough three-pronged anti-terror policy.

The three-pronged new normal against terror talks about India’s commitment to track down terror anywhere on the globe for a strong response to attempts to target its citizens, he said.

“The second feature of the new normal is that India will not allow any supporter of terror to use nuclear blackmail to escape our wrath in case in retaliation to a terror strike,” he said.

PM Modi also clarified that under India’s new normal against terror, government-supported terror operatives will be treated on par with mentors of terror.

While reiterating India’s commitment to give a strong response to terror irrespective of nuclear blackmail, the Prime Minister said it is not an ‘era of terror’ just as it is not an ‘era of war’.

In a special video address to the nation at 8 p.m. on Monday, PM Modi sent a strong warning to Pakistan, saying: “Terror and talk, terror and trade and water and blood cannot flow together. Talks with Pakistan will only be held on terror and Kashmir.”

He saluted the armed forces and said the government could take strong decisions because of its policy of “Nation First”.

Warning that Pakistan will be destroyed by its own terror infrastructure, the Prime Minister said “we struck terror hubs in the heart of that country and also destroyed its defence facilities when it attacked us instead of joining our war against terror that eliminated 100 terrorists”.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval to assess the gains from Operation Sindoor during which 100 terrorists were killed by armed forces.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in the national capital. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs — General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh –attended the meeting.

India has shattered Pakistan’s nuclear brinkmanship, PM Modi talks tough

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decisively dismantled Pakistan’s long-standing reliance on nuclear threats as a protective shield for terrorism.

Addressing the nation on Monday, he asserted that the era of “nuclear blackmailing” is over and that India will no longer tolerate attempts to use nuclear posturing as leverage.

He told the world that India has decisively “redefined the nuclear threat equation”, asserting that nuclear blackmail will no longer serve as a shield for terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, made it abundantly clear. His words were firm as he asserted, “Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.”

The message to Pakistan was clear: intimidation through nuclear rhetoric will no longer dictate India’s response to terrorism.

The Prime Minister reinforced India’s position by stating that the country has fundamentally “redefined the nuclear threat equation.”

For decades, Pakistan relied on nuclear deterrence as a strategic shield, assuming that the looming threat of escalation would prevent India from taking strong retaliatory measures against terrorist networks.

For decades, the presence of nearly 170 nuclear warheads on both sides kept India and Pakistan locked in a delicate balance, where direct conflicts were carefully contained.

The 1999 Kargil War occurred under the looming shadow of nuclear tests conducted the previous year, ensuring that engagements were restricted to conventional ground battles, with neither side willing to escalate beyond traditional warfare. However, this unwritten restraint has gradually eroded, reshaping the dynamics of military confrontations between the two nations.

A significant turning point came in 2019, when India carried out air strikes in Balakot, breaking a half-century-long precedent by striking deep inside undisputed Pakistani territory. This shift signalled a departure from old engagement norms, establishing a new threshold for military action. The latest strikes have further redefined the rules.

India has not limited its operations to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but has taken bold steps by launching precision air strikes deep into Pakistan’s heartland, targeting strategic locations almost 100 kilometres beyond the border.

Operation Sindoor shattered that illusion, proving that “India’s defence strategy is dictated by national security interests, not by fear of nuclear rhetoric.”

The operation directly targeted and eliminated major terrorist hubs that had long operated under the false security of Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine. The effectiveness of India’s swift and calculated response exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, triggering a desperate countermeasure.

Unable to defend its so-called nuclear deterrence, Pakistan resorted to targeting civilian spaces, including schools and religious institutions, rather than confronting India’s superior military strategy.

However, India’s advanced air defence systems quickly neutralised the incoming drones and missiles, further demonstrating the technological edge that set India apart in modern warfare.

Prime Minister Modi elaborated on India’s evolving security doctrine, emphasising that, “Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. We will retaliate on our own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots. India will no longer distinguish between terrorists and the states that harbour them.”

His words signalled a shift in India’s engagement approach, dismissing the traditional notion that nuclear brinkmanship can indefinitely shield sponsors of terrorism. The world has now witnessed an India that has set its own terms, refusing to allow nuclear threats to dictate its responses.

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

New Delhi: Calling the Pahalgam terror attack a personal tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated the bravery and courage of the armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor to every mother, sister and daughter of the nation.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said: “Now every terror group knows the cost of targeting sindoor (vermilion) of Indian women.”

He said the attack was a personal tragedy which saddened him a lot.

“I salute the grit of the armed forces, intelligence agencies and scientists for their grit that helped Operation Sindoor achieve its objective,” he said.

Earlier, Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai held talks on a hotline with his Pakistani counterpart for the first time since the understanding on ceasefire.

The Indian and Pakistani military operations chiefs spoke to each other around 5 p.m. and discussed ways to restore calm on the border, an official said.

According to official information, Pakistan has said that it will not take this conflict forward and also indicated its willingness not to violate the ceasefire.

The talks between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) revolved around stopping military actions and firing on the lines of understanding reached after India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor was halted on Pakistan’s request on May 10.

During the day Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said the multi-layered counter drone and air defence grid proved to be the decisive shield that foiled all Pakistan air attacks on the night of May 9 and 10 during Operation Sindoor.

The Army official said they were already anticipating an air attack due to which they put in place a multi-layered counter drone and air defence system.

Justifying the logic behind Operation Sindoor, DGMO Ghai said the vessel of Pakistan’s sin got full with the Pahalgam terror attack and the time had come to teach a lesson.

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti also criticised the Pakistani military for not appreciating India’s intent of limiting its offensive against terrorists. “Our fight was against terror and on May 7 we hit only terror hubs but the Pakistani Army converted it into its own fight by supporting terrorists,” he said.

He described the multi-layered and integrated air defence (AD) as an impregnable shield which foiled all attempts made by Pakistani forces – including Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles – to violate Indian air space.

The performance of the older battle-proven systems was stellar in addition to the Akash system, he said.