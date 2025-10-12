India must lead in AI, robotics innovation: Govt

New Delhi: India must take the lead in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovation to strengthen its position as a global technology hub, a top government official said on Sunday.

Speaking at the ‘Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India 2025’, organised at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) here, the official said that empowering young innovators is key to solving real-world challenges and driving sustainable growth.

Inaugurating the event, Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), said that India should emerge as a leading innovator in AI and robotics.

He urged the country to “solve the innovation paradox” by building capabilities and fostering innovation among the youth, who are more adaptive to new technologies.

“The Food and Agriculture Organisation and ITU together have announced the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge for a noble cause — to eradicate hunger from the world,” he added.

The event, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with IIT Delhi’s I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), brought together young talent from across India to design and build robotics-based solutions for food security and sustainable development.

The ‘Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India 2025’ is part of the ITU’s flagship AI for Good Impact Initiative, which encourages students aged 10 to 18 to create AI and robotics solutions that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The competition was held under two categories — Junior and Senior — with winners earning the opportunity to represent India at the Global Grand Finale in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2026.

The national challenge saw participation from 271 young innovators representing 55 teams from across India.

The event showcased India’s growing potential in technology-driven problem-solving and its commitment to using AI and robotics for social good.

Officials at the event said that India’s next big leap in technology will depend on its ability to nurture young minds, strengthen research capabilities, and maintain global collaboration.

They reaffirmed that with its strong talent base and supportive ecosystem, India can become a global leader in AI and robotics innovation.