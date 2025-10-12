Mangaluru: Annual Feast Celebrated at Paldane St. Teresa Church

Mangaluru: The annual feast of Paldane St. Teresa Church, Mangaluru, was celebrated with great devotion and joy on Sunday, October 12.

The festive Mass was presided over by the retired Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, who conveyed his greetings and blessings on the occasion. He reminded the congregation of the values and life of the church’s patron saint, Mother Teresa, and urged everyone to follow her ideals in their own lives.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Dr. Ronald Serrao, former Rector of St. Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, said that the life of St. Teresa, who served the poor and the needy, stands as an inspiration for all. He added that the parishioners of Paldane Church are blessed to have such a patron saint.

The concelebrated Mass included the participation of several priests — Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, Parish Priest of Vamanjoor Church and Dean of Mangalore City Deanery; Rev. Fr. Fredrick Montero, Parish Priest of Angelore Guardian Angel Church; Rev. Fr. Melwyn D’Cunha, Superior of St. Joseph Monastery; Rev. Fr. Felix Montero from Jeppu Seminary; Rev. Fr. Vincent Saldanha, Manager of Kodialbail Press; and Deacon Rovin Lopez from Paldane St. Teresa Church.

The Parish Priest of Paldane Church, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, also participated in the celebration and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the annual feast.

Church Vice President Elias Fernandes, Secretary Austin Montero, Spiritual Coordinator Presilla Fernandes, Choir President Lizzy Fernandes, and several others were present.

The feast Pirjant (sponsor), Frank Fernandes, was felicitated along with Melwyn D’Cunha.