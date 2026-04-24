India prepares for intensifying heatwave; Delhi likely to hit 44 degrees

New Delhi: Large parts of India are already experiencing intense summer conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a mix of severe heat and scattered rainfall activity in the coming days.

According to the latest weather update, heatwave conditions are expected to persist across several northern, central, and eastern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and even parts of Kerala. The IMD has cautioned that these conditions are likely to intensify over the next few days.

Meanwhile, coastal and southern regions such as Konkan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat are expected to face hot and humid weather. Warm night conditions are also likely in isolated areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Odisha till April 25, offering little relief from the daytime heat.

In the national capital, New Delhi, temperatures are projected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days, with no major change afterwards. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with Friday’s maximum likely to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering near 26 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for heatwave conditions, with clear skies forecast.

The IMD has also indicated a gradual increase in maximum temperatures across northwest and central India, pointing to sustained and widespread summer intensity.

Despite the prevailing heat, several regions are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Parts of northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Delhi, may witness light to moderate rain or snowfall along with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph.

In the northeastern region, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is anticipated. Eastern states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha may also see scattered showers with gusty winds. Similarly, southern states, including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, are likely to experience moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

The weather office has also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal, particularly along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, on April 26 and 27 due to the likelihood of rough weather and storms.