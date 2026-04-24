‘Record-breaking turnout reflects vote for change’: BJP leaders on Bengal, TN polling

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders on Friday hailed the record voter turnout in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, calling it a strong indicator of public anger and a desire for change.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, “Record-breaking voting turnout has been seen in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and this reflects a vote for change. People are deeply angry and frustrated with their respective governments. In a democracy, voting is the only means to remove a government, and the public is determined to do so…”

Meanwhile, on the first phase of polling, West Bengal BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh said, “…The Election Commission has made a big improvement in the election. And it was successful, so I thank them. And the people of Bengal should also think that the common voter never wants violence; they want to vote. The people who stop this should separate them…”

BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi also reacted, saying, “The anger against Mamata Banerjee and the TMC was reflected at the polling booths. People came out of their homes, resulting in around 92 per cent voter turnout. The public expressed their resentment against Mamata Banerjee and the TMC…”

Commenting on both states, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, “In West Bengal, more than 92 per cent voting turnout, while Tamil Nadu also saw an all-time high turnout of over 85 per cent…” He further added, “This time we specially congratulate Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The first phase of voting in West Bengal has been conducted peacefully, which is one of the most peaceful phases in the last 30-40 years. Our candidate was attacked and chased, but we salute the bodyguard who made every effort to protect him…”

The Election Commission of India also noted the unprecedented participation. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier said, “Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence – ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.”

West Bengal witnessed the first phase of its Assembly elections across several districts in northern and southern regions. The phase recorded a voter turnout of 92.6 per cent, the highest ever for a first phase in any state, which may be revised after final tabulation. With 92.9 per cent of the 3.6 crore registered voters participating, more people voted than in the 2021 elections, marking the highest turnout since independence in the state.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In Tamil Nadu, voting was held across all 234 Assembly constituencies, with results also scheduled to be declared on May 4.