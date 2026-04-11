India, US strengthen technology, energy, defence cooperation during Foreign Secretary Misri’s visit

Washington: India and the United States expanded cooperation on energy, critical technologies and defence during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s meetings with senior US officials this week, signalling closer strategic alignment.

On the final day of his hectic three-day engagements, energy cooperation featured prominently, with Misri meeting US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The Indian Embassy in Washington said Misri “called on Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Discussions focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade, and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership.”

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor pointed to growing collaboration in the sector. “After India’s historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and US LPG exports,” he said.

Beyond energy, the talks covered emerging technologies and supply chains.

According to the US Department of Commerce, “This week, Under Secretary William Kimmitt and India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met to discuss advancing US-India cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, securing trusted supply chains, and exploring opportunities for US AI exports.”

Misri also held discussions with senior White House officials, including National Security Council leadership.

The Indian Embassy said the talks covered “issues of mutual strategic interest including the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture and the recent developments in West Asia.”

Defence cooperation also featured in the engagements.

Gor said, “The US Army and Indian Army will play an important role in bolstering defense ties.”

He added that “defense cooperation between the US and India is only growing and it’s making both our countries safer and stronger,” citing discussions on “defense sales of US equipment… and strengthening interoperability.”

Misri also attended a reception at India House hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, where he met officials and stakeholders from across the US administration.

The Indian Embassy said he “interacted with friends and partners from across the US Administration, reaffirming the strong and vibrant bilateral partnership, and joint efforts to further strengthen ties.”

The meetings reflect growing convergence between New Delhi and Washington across strategic and economic priorities, including energy security, technology cooperation and defence ties.

India and the United States have deepened their partnership over the past decade through regular high-level exchanges and expanding cooperation across sectors. The relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership covering defence, trade, technology and people-to-people ties.

Both countries are also working more closely in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on regional stability, resilient supply chains and emerging global challenges.