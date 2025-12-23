Indian-American legislator from New York condemns lynching of Hindu man, cites persecution in Bangladesh

Washington: Condemning the mob lynching of a young Hindu man in Bangladesh, New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar warned of what she described as a troubling pattern of violence and persecution targeting religious minorities in the country.

In a statement, Rajkumar said she was “deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority,” citing the killing of Dipu Chandra Das as the most recent and brutal example.

“The horrific mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das underscores a troubling pattern of violence against Hindus and religious minorities in Bangladesh,” Rajkumar said. “We must stand together—from Queens to across the globe—for human rights, justice, and religious freedom.”

Das, a Hindu Bangladeshi, was just 25 years old when he was killed. Rajkumar said a mob attacked him, beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway. Authorities have reportedly arrested twelve individuals in connection with the killing.

“I am deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, exemplified most recently by the brutal lynching of Hindu Bangladeshi Dipu Chandra Das, who was just 25 years old,” she said in the statement.

The assemblywoman said the killing was not an isolated incident but part of a wider pattern of religious persecution and targeted violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

“This incident is part of a troubling pattern of religious persecution and targeted violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh,” Rajkumar said.

She pointed to figures documented by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, which she said recorded thousands of incidents over the past year.

“The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and over 150 temples vandalized from August 2024 to July 2025,” the statement said.

Rajkumar said such figures reflected a climate of fear and insecurity for minority communities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. She added that the impact of such violence extends far beyond the country’s borders.

“From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh,” she said.

Rajkumar said she stood in solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community and reiterated her support for protecting human rights and religious freedom worldwide.

“We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community and for human rights and religious freedom globally,” she said.

Rajkumar represents a district in Queens, New York, home to a large and diverse immigrant population, including members of the South Asian and Bangladeshi diaspora. She has frequently spoken on issues related to civil rights, religious freedom, and the protection of minority communities.

The statement comes amid growing concern among diaspora groups and human rights advocates over reports of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following episodes of political unrest and social tension.