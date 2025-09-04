Indian Community in Monrovia Celebrates Vibrant Onam Festival, Strengthening Cultural Ties in Liberia, West Africa

Monrovia, Liberia: The Indian community in Monrovia came together in a grand celebration of Onam, the vibrant harvest festival of Kerala, at the Aware International School auditorium.

Organized by the Mahatma Cultural Center (MCC), a Malayali association, the event attracted a diverse crowd of Indian expatriates and Liberian friends, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India’s southern state in the heart of Liberia’s capital.

Festivities kicked off with a colorful Onam procession led by an MCC office bearer dressed as the mythical King Mahabali, accompanied by traditional Chenda drummers, tiger dancers, and vibrant performers, evoking scenes of traditional celebrations back home in Kerala, the beautiful southern state of India- popularly known as GOD’S OWN COUNTRY. The procession made its way from the school forecourt to the auditorium, where the lighting of the traditional brass lamp officially marked the start of the celebrations.

Louis Cletus, President of Mahatma Cultural Center delivered the welcome address and a short video presentation on the story and spirit of Onam followed, setting the stage for a series of cultural performances.

The entertainment segment featured group dances by children, traditional songs, and solo performances acts that captured the essence of Onam celebrations. A standout moment came when the MCC youths and Liberian friends, energized the audience with Afro-Indian fusion dances, blending Bollywood and Mollywood styles, a vibrant display of cultural exchange that drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

A stunning floral Pookalam surrounded by lit diyas created an authentic Kerala atmosphere. The celebrations culminated with a sumptuous Onam Sadya served on banana leaves, featuring thirty traditional dishes and the sweet delicacy Paal Payasam. Liberian attendees expressed their delight at the experience. “Eating on plantain leaves with so many delicacies and using hands was a beautiful experience,” said one guest. Another remarked, “The Indian food was delicious and full of flavors, it was a wonderful way to learn about a new culture.”

A raffle draw featuring exciting prizes including round trip air tickets to India, laptop, Television set, home appliances, cash prizes, gift vouchers added excitement to the event, generously sponsored by Indian, Liberian, Lebanese business entities in Liberia.

The event was graced by the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Manoj Bihari Verma, along with embassy staffs, Liberian dignitaries including Hon. Kekura M. Kamara, the Arts & Culture Ambassador of Liberia and prominent Indian business figures such as Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, widely known as Jeety, strengthening ties between the communities.

“The Onam celebration in Monrovia is a beautiful reminder of how festivals can bridge cultures and bring people together,” said Gopinathan, Chairman of Aware International School and coordinator of the Onam festivities. Delivering the vote of thanks, he acknowledged the efforts of the Mahatma Cultural Center team and all contributors, highlighting Onam’s inclusive spirit as a celebration of unity and prosperity beyond religion, caste or community.

This Onam in Monrovia was not just a cultural event but a vivid testament to how traditions cross oceans to unite diverse communities under a shared spirit of joy and togetherness.

About Mahatma Cultural Center (MCC)

The Mahatma Cultural Center (MCC) is a Malayali association committed to preserving and promoting the culture and traditions of Kerala among the Indian diaspora in Liberia. Through cultural events, community programs, social initiatives and sports, MCC fosters unity and celebrates Kerala’s rich heritage abroad.

Report by: Wilfred Lawrence D’Souza