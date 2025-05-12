Indrali Overbridge Project Advances as Girder Installation Commences

Udupi: The construction of the much-anticipated Indrali overbridge on National Highway 169A has reached a significant milestone with the commencement of girder installation. Following the receipt of necessary permissions from Indian Railways, the installation of a substantial 450-metric-ton, 60-meter-long girder began this morning.

The intricate process involves connecting the massive girder to the central pillar erected within the bridge span. Installation work was conducted during a scheduled railway service halt between 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to minimize disruption to rail traffic. Despite the resumption of train services, the installation continued, with the girder progressing approximately 2.4 meters every 20 minutes.

According to railway engineer Gopalakrishna and senior engineer Manjunath from the National Highway Department, the girder is projected to reach the opposite end by this evening or tomorrow morning. Upon the complete joining of the girder between the two pillars, the supporting crib structures will be dismantled, and the girder subsequently be elevated by approximately one meter. This will pave the way for road construction and eventual opening of the bridge to vehicular traffic.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament, Kott Srinivas Poojary, visited the construction site to observe the ongoing girder installation. Emphasizing his dedication to the project, MP Poojary noted the renewed momentum of the Indrali railway bridge project after a prolonged delay of 78 months. He assured the public that progress would continue in a phased and efficient manner, with the bridge expected to be completed soon.

Addressing related infrastructure developments, MP Kot stated that construction of the Katapady underpass is scheduled to commence within a month, following the completion of the Santhekatte underpass. This sequential approach aims to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure a streamlined construction process.

Regarding concerns pertaining to the compensation for land acquisition, the MP clarified that payments have been disbursed for the initial two phases. He stated that compensation payments will be issued to 24 account holders today, while the remaining payments are pending resolution due to technical issues. The MP assured that relevant district authorities and highway officials have been informed, and landowners awaiting compensation have agreed to vacate their premises upon receiving formal written notice.

The Indrali overbridge project is now entering its final phase, with full girder installation anticipated to require approximately eight days. Following the completion of the girder installation, concrete road construction will commence. The project’s completion is expected soon, providing significant relief to commuters and local residents.