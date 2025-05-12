Udupi Mourns as Thousands Gather to Bid Farewell to Comedian Rakesh Poojary

Udupi: A pall of grief hung heavy over Hoode, near Udupi, on Tuesday as thousands of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Rakesh Poojary, the beloved comedian and actor whose sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and local community. Poojary, aged just 34, passed away on Monday morning following a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and a void in the hearts of countless admirers.

Following the performance of traditional last rites at his residence in Hoode, Poojary’s mortal remains were transported to the Hoode seashore grounds for a final public viewing. The grounds, ordinarily a scene of leisure and relaxation, transformed into a sea of somber faces as fans, fellow actors from both film and television, villagers, and prominent figures converged to bid adieu to the remarkably talented artist. The atmosphere was thick with sorrow, the air heavy with unspoken grief as mourners struggled to come to terms with the untimely loss of a promising young star.

The funeral was attended by a constellation of notable personalities from the Kannada and Tulu entertainment industries, reflecting the significant impact Poojary had made in his relatively short career. Renowned director Yogaraj Bhat, who had collaborated with Poojary on several projects, delivered a heartfelt eulogy, describing him as an exceptionally talented artist and a vibrant presence on set. Bhat emphasized Poojary’s innate kindness and infectious humor, qualities that had endeared him to audiences across Karnataka. Overcome with emotion, Bhat lamented the loss of a close colleague and friend, expressing his profound disappointment that he would no longer be able to work with Poojary on his forthcoming project, “Manada Kadalu.”

Actor Master Anand, who had provided Poojary with an early opportunity to showcase his talent in one of his films, echoed Bhat’s sentiments, remembering Poojary as an “amazing actor” whose life had been tragically cut short. Visibly shaken by the news, Anand confessed to experiencing a wave of disbelief and an overwhelming sense of loss upon learning of Poojary’s death, stating that his absence would leave an irreplaceable gap in the industry.

Actress Rakshita Prem, another prominent figure who had shared the screen with Poojary on numerous occasions, conveyed her deep sorrow, praising his affable nature and undeniable talent. She highlighted Poojary’s unwavering dedication to his family and his role as a pillar of support, emphasizing the profound grief his unexpected passing had inflicted on those who knew him well.

Rakesh Poojary’s journey in the entertainment world was marked by steady ascent and impressive versatility. His career commenced with the ‘Chaitanya Kalavidaru’ drama troupe, providing a foundation for his later success. He subsequently garnered widespread recognition through his participation in popular Tulu reality shows, including “Bale Telipale” and “Tuyinaye Poye,” captivating audiences with his comedic timing and natural charisma. His victory in the ‘Comedy Kiladis Season 3’ competition on Zee Kannada served as a significant turning point, propelling him further into the limelight. Poojary showcased his acting prowess in a diverse range of Kannada and Tulu films, including notable titles such as “Peilwan,” “Idu Entha Lokavayya,” “Petkammi,” and “Ammer Police,” earning critical acclaim and further solidifying his position as a rising star.

Poojary’s sudden demise has cast a long shadow over his devoted fanbase and the broader entertainment fraternity. Reports indicate that he complained of chest pain while attending a mehendi ceremony and was immediately rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead. He is survived by his grieving mother, Shambhavi, his sister Rakshita, and a multitude of relatives and close friends. A case has been officially registered at the Karkala City Police Station as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The funeral procession and memorial service drew a significant number of dignitaries and political figures, underscoring the widespread respect and affection Poojary commanded. Notable attendees included MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, former minister Vinaya Kumar Sorake, MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Raghupati Bhat, and Congress leader Prasad Raj Kanchan. Their presence served as a testament to the significant impact Poojary had made on the region and the deep sense of collective loss felt by the community. Rakesh Poojary’s legacy as a talented artist and a cherished member of his community will undoubtedly endure, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.



