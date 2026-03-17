Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi, Celebrates Women’s Day with Joy and Devotion

Mangaluru: Infant Mary Church in Bajjodi commemorated International Women’s Day with a celebration held on March 15, marked by expressions of joy, devotion, and appreciation for the contributions of women within the parish and community.

The day commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass, presided over by the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Dr. Dominic Vas. In his homily, Fr. Vas reflected upon the multifaceted roles of women within the family, the Church, and broader society, emphasizing their importance and influence.

Following the Mass, attendees gathered in the church hall for an evening cultural program. The program began with games led by Mrs. Alvita Pinto and Mrs. Jessica Mendonca, followed by a prayer song presented by the Stree Sangatan and Stree Ayog women, setting a tone of reverence and reflection.

The event was attended by Rev. Fr. Dr. Dominic Vas, Parish Priest; Fr. Ivan Robert D’Souza, Chief Guest and editor of the Naman Balok Jeju Konkani Magazine; Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Pranam Fernandes; Parish Vice President Mr. Vincent Pinto; Secretary Mrs. Janet D’Souza; Commission Convenor Mrs. Asuntha Mendonca; and Stree Sangatan and Stree Ayog President Mrs. Jacintha Monis, along with Secretary Mrs. Meena Pinto. Mrs. Monis extended a warm welcome to all attendees and presented roses as tokens of appreciation.

Rev. Fr. Dr. Dominic Vas, in his presidential address, acknowledged the challenges women face in family life and encouraged them to maintain their strength and resilience within the Church and community.

Chief Guest Rev. Fr. Ivan D’Souza delivered an address focusing on the Stree Sangatan, detailing its origins in Bajjody, its foundational purpose, and encouraging women to actively participate in the organization.

A central moment of the celebration was honoring Mrs. Irene Pinto, recognized for her achievements and contributions to the parish across various fields. Mrs. Pinto received a shawl, fruits, flowers, and a gift in recognition of her service. Mrs. Asuntha Mendonca introduced Mrs. Pinto, highlighting her accomplishments.

The evening’s program included a comedy skit by Mr. Santhosh and his group, and a musical performance and dance by the Stree Sangatan members. The Altar Servers also contributed with a dance and Konkani songs.

Mrs. Joyce Rodrigues delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success. Mrs. Molly Rodrigues served as the program’s compere.

The celebration concluded with snacks and ice cream provided by M/s Santhosh Caterers, Mr. Joseph Pinto, and their teams. Additionally, prizes were distributed to the winners of competitions held as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.



