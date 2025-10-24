Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rainfall; Orange Alert Issued for Coastal Districts

Mangalore: Karnataka is preparing for a significant spell of heavy rainfall, leading the Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, and a yellow alert for 27 other districts. The coastal and Malnad regions are expected to bear the brunt, with sustained rainfall forecast across the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding the high probability of heavy rainfall across South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, coastal areas, and the hilly regions. Bangalore is projected to experience moderate rainfall. The issuance of the orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada underscores the potential for significant disruption and necessitates heightened preparedness.

Authorities strongly warn fishermen not to enter the sea due to the high risk posed by expected wind speeds of 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall. All residents in affected districts are urged to follow official instructions and prioritize safety.

The districts within South Interior Karnataka, including Chitradurga, Davangere, Bellary, and Vijayanagara, are predicted to encounter thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph. Bangalore Rural and Bangalore Urban are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with associated thunderstorms. Light rainfall is also anticipated in the districts of Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shimoga, and Tumkur.

Forecasts for North Interior Karnataka indicate the likelihood of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of 30-40 kmph in the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Raichur, Yadgiri, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapura. The districts of Bidar, Gadag, Haveri, and Koppal are also expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Citizens must remain alert and take immediate safety measures. Rely on updates from the Meteorological Department, avoid all unnecessary travel, stay indoors during storms, and secure all belongings to reduce injury and damage risks from heavy rain and wind.