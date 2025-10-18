INTACH Hosts Talk on Wildlife Conservation by Praveen Bhargav

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) hosted a special talk on “Wildlife Conservation in a Human-Dominated Landscape” by noted wildlife conservationist Praveen Bhargav on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh.

Praveen Bhargav, Managing Trustee of the NGO Wildlife First, has worked extensively in the fields of conservation policy, law, and advocacy in India. He has served on the National Board for Wildlife and various expert committees of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, as well as the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The author of two books on wildlife law, he is also a recipient of the Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award.

In his address, Bhargav spoke in depth about the current state of wildlife and forest conservation in India. “Today, about 4 lakh square kilometres—roughly 12 percent of India’s land area—consists of dense or moderately dense forests. Of this, only 1.67 lakh square kilometres, or around 4 percent, are designated as protected areas for wildlife,” he noted. Highlighting the population status of flagship species, he said India currently hosts an estimated 2,500–2,900 tigers, 3,000–4,000 lion-tailed macaques, 300–400 Asiatic lions, and 25,000–27,000 elephants.

Pointing to habitat fragmentation as the greatest threat to conservation, Bhargav said, “Beyond framing laws, the real challenge is to prevent fragmentation, which disrupts both flora and fauna. Large infrastructure projects cutting across the Western Ghats have severely impacted habitats. Much of this can be avoided by optimally using existing infrastructure, which benefits both ecology and economy. It’s not about opposing development, but about finding balanced solutions.”

He also drew attention to the illegal wildlife trade, describing it as the second-largest illicit trade after narcotics, and urged the creation of a specialised enforcement force to tackle it. “Surprisingly, India has no law specifically to protect rivers, which are among our most strategic natural assets. We must look at conservation through an integrated model that goes beyond merely protecting trees,” he said.

Architect and environmental planner Niren Jain, Co-convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, introduced the guest and coordinated the programme. INTACH Convenor Subhas Basu delivered the concluding remarks.