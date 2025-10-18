Very Rev. Msgr. Stany D’Souza appointed as delegate for the Diocese of Shimoga by Bishop Duming Dias

Shivamogga: Bishop Duming Dias, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Shimoga, has appointed Very Rev. Msgr. Savera Stanish D’Souza (Fr. Stany D’Souza), presently the Rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga, as the delegate of the Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Shimoga on October 17, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV transferred Bishop Francis Serrao SJ to the Diocese of Mysore. He was installed on October 7, 2025. On the same day, the Nuncio announced the Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Shimoga, presently Bishop of the Diocese of Karwar, Most Rev. Dr. Duming Dias.

Now Bishop Duming Dias appointed Rev. Fr. Stanyish Saver D’Souza as his delegate to oversee the pastoral mission of the Diocese of Shimoga. On the final day of the retreat, he took the Oath of Fidelity with the profession of faith in front of the clergy of the Diocese of Shimoga.

Rev. Msgr. Stany D’Souza is a multi-talented priest. He is a very simple, humble, and spiritual person. He is an excellent pastor and friendly by nature. He is a man of wisdom and understanding.

He has experience serving the Diocese in various capacities under the guidance of the first Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, the late Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Pinto (who later became the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bangalore), and Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo (the present Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi), also a Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga during the time of Bishop Francis Serrao SJ from 2024 to 2025.

Name: Rev. Fr. Stany D’Souza

Official Name: Savera Stanish D’Souza

Parents: Mr. Albert D’Souza and Mrs. Mary D’almeida

Date of Birth: 17 June 1958

Place of Birth: Nagar Post, Hosanagar Taluk, Shivamogga District

Joined for Priesthood Studies: 1st June 1974, St. Mary’s Seminary, Mysore

Ordained Priest on: 16th April 1985

Education Qualification:

– M. A. (Kannada)

– B.Ph. (Bachelor of Philosophy) in 1980

– B. Th. (Bachelor of Theology) 1977

– Certificate Course in Social Service in 2000

Posts held:

– Assistant Priest at Sacred Heart Church, Shimoga (1985-1990)

– Director for B.C.L., Diocese of Shimoga (1989-1994)

– Chancellor, Diocese of Shimoga (1989-2000)

– Secretary, Council of Priests, Diocese of Shimoga (1993-1995)

– Principal, Sacred Heart P.U. College, Shimoga (1998-2002)

– Parish Priest, St. Anthony’s Church, Shanthi Nagar (2003-2007)

– Secretary, Mount Carmel Educational Society, Shimoga (2003-2010)

– Member, College of Consultors, Diocese of Shimoga (2000-2016)

– Financial Administrator, Diocese of Shimoga (2000-2012)

– Member, Mount Carmel Education Society, Shimoga (2003-Present)

– Parish Priest, Shrine of Our Lady of Health, Harihar (2000-2016)

– Member, Shimoga Multipurpose Society, Shimoga (1989-Present)

– Member, Council of Priests, Diocese of Shimoga (1989-Present)

– Member, Amala Matha Medical Association/Society, BDVT (1993-Present)

– Parish Priest, Our Lady of Vailankani Church, OT, BDVT (2016-Present)

– Chancellor, Diocese of Shimoga (2016-Present)

– Member, College of Consultors, Diocese of Shimoga (2018-Present)

– Director, Education Commission, Diocese of Shimoga (2016-Present)

Hobbies:

– Music: Composed tunes for more than 85 Kannada Christian devotional songs and composed a few national patriotic songs, prayer songs, welcome songs, as well as a few dance dramas. The devotional songs are published in cassettes/CDs/DVDs like “Mahima”, “Anugraha”, “Bandhavya”, “Mamatheya Mandara”, “Olavina Asare”, “Jagadolavina Taaye”, and “Manadalli Bhayavetake”.

– Written and published small religious booklets in Kannada like “Sanyasa Vritha Sweekara Vidhi”, “Bala Yesuvina Bhakthi Maale”, etc. Translated many articles from English to Kannada, which are published in various Christian periodicals.

– Preaching sermons, i.e., giving religious discourses.

– Conducting orientations for teachers and students.